Feb. 14, 2024 / 11:45 AM

Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8

By Clyde Hughes
Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets after a strike from Lebanon killed a woman in Israel and injured eight more people. Photo by Ayal Margolin/EPA-EFE
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Lebanon on Wednesday in response to an attack that killed one person and injured several others.

The Israeli Defense Forces said fighter jets began "an extensive wave of attacks in Lebanon territory."

IDF later clarified that the attacks were launched oh Hezbollah targets in Jabal al Brij, Hona, Dunin, Adashit and Alzuana including military buildings, combat personnel and "terrorist infrastructure used by the organization's operatives."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon and supported by Iran, had been firing missiles and drones into northern Israel for days since Oct. 7, 2023, in support of Hamas.

One woman was killed and eight others were injured in the strike on the northern Israeli city of Safed, marking the second Lebanon attack in three days to cause casualties. The IDF said rockets also landed in Netua, Menara and at one of its bases in northern Israel, hitting a launch site.

Benny Gantz, a one-time foe of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but is now part of his emergency war cabinet, said Israel's response to Hezbollah will be significant. He also pointed the fight at Lebanon's government in Beirut.

"It is important that we be clear, the one responsible for the fire from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah or the terrorist elements that carry it out, but also the government of Lebanon and the Lebanese state that allows the shooting from its territory," Gantz said, according to The New York Times.

"There is no target or military infrastructure in the area of the north and Lebanon that is not in our sights."

Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
World News // 2 hours ago
Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized increased member state spending ahead of a meeting of NATO Defense Ministers Thursday.
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Open AI said Wednesday foreign government hackers are using artificial intelligence tools to improve their cyberattacks. They said hacking attempts by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were disrupted.
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
World News // 4 hours ago
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The British union Unite said Wednesday Ford faces a strike by thousands of workers unless the company attends negotiations with conciliation service Acas. Workers rejected Ford offers of bonuses, but no wage increase.
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
World News // 5 hours ago
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The United States said Wednesday its forces struck a mobile anti-ship cruise missile launcher in a "self-defense" strike on a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, thwarting a strike against vessels in the Red Sea.
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
World News // 5 hours ago
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kenya authorities said on Wednesday that they recaptured U.S. murder suspect Kevin Kangethe after he escaped local authorities a week earlier while awaiting extradition.
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
World News // 5 hours ago
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Australia's prime minister and federal members of Parliament approved a motion Wednesday to return Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to Australia from a British prison and not extradite him to the U.S.
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
World News // 6 hours ago
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Following elections with no clear winner, two of Pakistan's main political parties have reached a deal to form a coalition government, shutting out the populist party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military said Wednesday it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship in waters off the coast of occupied Crimea.
North Korea fires several cruise missiles into East Sea
World News // 11 hours ago
North Korea fires several cruise missiles into East Sea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast Wednesday morning, South Korea's military said, as tensions remain at their highest in years on the Korean Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
World News // 23 hours ago
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- As part of its effort to lure more tourists, Saudi Arabia is working with an Italian firm to build a luxury train that will carry passengers on overnight trips through two UNESCO World Heritage archaeological sites.
