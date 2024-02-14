Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8

Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah targets after a strike from Lebanon killed a woman in Israel and injured eight more people. Photo by Ayal Margolin/EPA-EFE

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Lebanon on Wednesday in response to an attack that killed one person and injured several others. The Israeli Defense Forces said fighter jets began "an extensive wave of attacks in Lebanon territory." Advertisement

IDF later clarified that the attacks were launched oh Hezbollah targets in Jabal al Brij, Hona, Dunin, Adashit and Alzuana including military buildings, combat personnel and "terrorist infrastructure used by the organization's operatives."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Hezbollah, a militant group based in Lebanon and supported by Iran, had been firing missiles and drones into northern Israel for days since Oct. 7, 2023, in support of Hamas.

One woman was killed and eight others were injured in the strike on the northern Israeli city of Safed, marking the second Lebanon attack in three days to cause casualties. The IDF said rockets also landed in Netua, Menara and at one of its bases in northern Israel, hitting a launch site.

Benny Gantz, a one-time foe of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but is now part of his emergency war cabinet, said Israel's response to Hezbollah will be significant. He also pointed the fight at Lebanon's government in Beirut.

"It is important that we be clear, the one responsible for the fire from Lebanon is not only Hezbollah or the terrorist elements that carry it out, but also the government of Lebanon and the Lebanese state that allows the shooting from its territory," Gantz said, according to The New York Times.

"There is no target or military infrastructure in the area of the north and Lebanon that is not in our sights."