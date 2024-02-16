Trending
World News
Feb. 16, 2024 / 8:53 AM

Munich Security Conference kicks off with NATO solidarity, Ukraine funding in spotlight

By Paul Godfrey
A German police officer checks a car for explosives in front of the Bayerischer Hof hotel, venue for the 60th Munich Security Conference in the southern German state of Bavaria, as world leaders meet amid a slew of pressing concerns from Ukraine and Gaza to worries over the future of NATO should Donald Trump win the U.S. presidency in November. Photo by Anna Szilagyi/EPA/EFE
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The international community's key annual security summit got underway in Germany on Friday with the Ukraine and Gaza wars, rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific, NATO expansion and the prospect of a second Trump administration in Washington top of the agenda.

The three-day Munich Security Conference, bringing together around 60 heads of state and high-level officials to discuss emerging and ongoing security concerns around the world, comes days after former U.S. President Donald Trump said he would not protect NATO members that failed to meet their defense spending commitments from invasion by Russia or others.

Attendees include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg who sought to play down Trump's comments saying political differences within the alliance were nothing new.

"The United States has conveyed very clearly to all NATO allies, and also at today's Defense Ministerial Meeting, that they stand by their NATO commitment," he told BBC Radio.

"It has increased its military presence in Europe and NATO allies have more forces and more military presence in the eastern part of the alliance."

Stoltenberg stressed the alliance was made up of 31 democracies and there had always been differences and disagreements such as the Suez Crisis in the 1950s rows in the 1960s that saw NATO leave France, but he acknowledged Trump's comments were dangerous.

"Any suggestion that we're not going to protect each other undermines the security of all of us."

Speaking at the conference, Stoltenberg also urged alliance members to continue to supply arms and ammunition to Ukraine for the sake of "a lasting peace," stressing that investment in defense also had the added benefit of creating good, highly skilled jobs in places like Bavaria where a new facility will build Patriot Missiles.

"This requires expanding our transatlantic industrial base to increase deliveries to Ukraine and refill our own stocks. And shifting from slow peacetime to the high tempo of conflict -- to produce more at a higher speed."

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced a packed two-day schedule taking in meetings with partners French President Emmanuel Macronand and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. new agreements and the security conference.

Macron and Zelensky were expected to sign a new security cooperation agreement between the two countries later Friday, the second of a series of bi-lateral deals pledged by some NATO allies in July in lieu of membership of the defense pact.

"A new security architecture for Ukraine, as well as new opportunities. We are making every effort to end the war as soon as possible on fair Ukrainian terms and ensure a lasting peace," wrote Zelensky.

