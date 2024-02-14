Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 14, 2024 / 12:31 PM

Stoltenberg says 18 of 31 NATO members set to meet 2% GDP spending goal

By Patrick Hilsman
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that member states have increased spending. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that member states have increased spending. File Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said that spending among members had increased amid criticism over the military alliance.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels on Thursday, Stoltenberg said he anticipated that 18 of the military alliance's 31 members would hit their goal to spend 2% of their countries' gross domestic product on defense, representing a "record number."

Advertisement

"At last year's summit in Vilnius, we took major decisions to further strengthen our deterrence and defense," he said. "Now we are putting these plans into action. This requires investing more. And we are making real progress."

Stoltenberg, however, said critics of NATO allies not spending enough on defense had a "valid point."

Related

"The criticism that we hear is not primarily about NATO, it's about NATO allies not spending enough on NATO," Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

"It's a point and the message that has been conveyed by successive U.S. administrations that European Allies and Canada have to spend more, because we haven't seen fair burden sharing in the alliance," he continued. "The good news is that that is exactly what NATO Allies are doing."

Advertisement

The comments come after former U.S. President Donald Trump told a rally in South Carolina on Saturday that he would "encourage" Russia "to do whatever the hell they want," to NATO allies that don't meet NATO's target of 2% of GDP being spent on defense.

The secretary-general acknowledged that some states still needed to meet their spending goals.

"Some allies still have some way to go. Because we agreed at the Vilnius Summit that all Allies should invest 2%," Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg, however, noted that spending among European NATO allies had increased as they were slated to invest a combined $380 billion on defense in 2024 and emphasized that Germany had increased domestic production capability.

"Just this week, Germany launched construction for a new ammunition factory in Lower Saxony. At full capacity, it will produce around 200,000 artillery shells per year," Stoltenberg said.

Latest Headlines

Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
World News // 3 hours ago
Microsoft, OpenAI fighting foreign hackers utilizing AI in attacks
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Open AI said Wednesday foreign government hackers are using artificial intelligence tools to improve their cyberattacks. They said hacking attempts by China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were disrupted.
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8
World News // 3 hours ago
Israel attacks Hezbollah targets after strike from Lebanon killed 1, injured 8
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Israel fired a barrage of rockets into Lebanon on Tuesday in response to an attack by Beirut, threatening the current conflict in Gaza could spill over boundary lines.
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
World News // 4 hours ago
Ford faces British strike after workers reject no wage hike offer
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The British union Unite said Wednesday Ford faces a strike by thousands of workers unless the company attends negotiations with conciliation service Acas. Workers rejected Ford offers of bonuses, but no wage increase.
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
World News // 5 hours ago
CENTCOM says it thwarted Houthi missile launcher strike on Red Sea vessels
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The United States said Wednesday its forces struck a mobile anti-ship cruise missile launcher in a "self-defense" strike on a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen, thwarting a strike against vessels in the Red Sea.
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
World News // 5 hours ago
Kenyan police rearrest man wanted in connection with Massachusetts death
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Kenya authorities said on Wednesday that they recaptured U.S. murder suspect Kevin Kangethe after he escaped local authorities a week earlier while awaiting extradition.
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
World News // 5 hours ago
Australia approves motion urging Britain to return Julian Assange
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Australia's prime minister and federal members of Parliament approved a motion Wednesday to return Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to Australia from a British prison and not extradite him to the U.S.
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
World News // 6 hours ago
Former PM Shehbaz Sharif set to head new Pakistan coalition government
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Following elections with no clear winner, two of Pakistan's main political parties have reached a deal to form a coalition government, shutting out the populist party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
World News // 10 hours ago
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military said Wednesday it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship in waters off the coast of occupied Crimea.
North Korea fires several cruise missiles into East Sea
World News // 12 hours ago
North Korea fires several cruise missiles into East Sea
SEOUL, Feb. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the sea off its east coast Wednesday morning, South Korea's military said, as tensions remain at their highest in years on the Korean Peninsula.
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
World News // 1 day ago
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- As part of its effort to lure more tourists, Saudi Arabia is working with an Italian firm to build a luxury train that will carry passengers on overnight trips through two UNESCO World Heritage archaeological sites.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Ukraine destroys large Russian landing ship off Crimean coast
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
Saudi Arabia developing luxury train in bid to attract tourists
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Police in Kansas arrest man in theft, destruction of Jackie Robinson statue
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
Paramount Global lays off 800 employees days after broadcasting record-breaking Super Bowl
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
In worst 1-day loss in nearly a year, Dow tumbles 525 points on new inflation data
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement