Jan. 24, 2024 / 3:36 PM

'Mass casualties' reported in Khan Younis as IDF forces target Hamas strongholds

By Mike Heuer
Smoke billows over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on Wednesday. Israel Defense Forces are reported to have inflicted "mass casualties" in the region. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 11 | Smoke billows over Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment on Wednesday. Israel Defense Forces are reported to have inflicted "mass casualties" in the region. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces inflicted "mass casualties" in Khan Younis in southern Gaza while targeting Hamas militants, a U.N. official said Wednesday.

The deaths occurred at a U.N. Relief and Works Agency shelter while Israel was conducting military operations against Hamas, according to Thomas White, the director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza.

"Fighting is escalating in Khan Younis -- the UNRWA Training Centre sheltering 10Ks of displaced people has just been hit -- buildings ablaze and mass casualties -- safe access to/from the centre has been denied for 2 days -- people are trapped," White posted on X Wednesday.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Wednesday didn't acknowledge the reported incident and instead said Israel is transiting its military operations against Hamas while undertaking more-targeted operations.

"Low-intensity operations" involve combat that will cause casualties, Kirby told CNN Wednesday.

The IDF said its military action was intended to eliminate terrorist cells operating in Gaza and include infantry, as well as armored and aerial forces.

Regarding those actions, the IDF posted on X that its operations affected "numerous" militant strongholds.

"Troops have eliminated numerous terrorist cells with sniper, tank and aerial fire, including on cell planning to carry out anti-tank fire on forces. Troops also conducted targeted operational activities in the area, locating weapons, engaging in combat and eliminating terrorists."

Israel's military operations in Gaza on Wednesday included eliminating an "armed enemy observer" planning to fire upon Israeli forces in central Gaza and eliminating "numerous terrorists" with aerial attacks in northern Gaza, the IDF posted on X.

The ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza are in response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel that killed an estimated 1,200 people.

Hamas militants kidnapped about 250 people during the initial attack, including some who were citizens of the United States. Hamas since has released 110 hostages and said many others have died.

