Advertisement
World News
Jan. 21, 2024 / 9:53 AM

United Nations boss slams Netanyahu for refusal of two-state solution to war in Gaza

By Adam Schrader
António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 2, 2023. File Photo by COP28/ UN Climate Change/UPI
António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General speaks during the High-Level Segment for Heads of State and Government session at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai on December 2, 2023. File Photo by COP28/ UN Climate Change/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Antonio Guterres, the director-general of the United Nations, blasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday after he twice refused in recent days to accept a two-state solution to the dispute over land claimed by Palestinians and Israelis.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden -- who has stated that the U.S.-backed Israel has a right to defend itself in the wake of the October 7 attacks by the Iran-backed militant group Hamas -- seemed to indicate that the same promise of security might not be offered to the Palestinian state.

Advertisement

"There are a number of types of two-state solutions," Biden told reporters after a call with Netanyahu. "There's a number of countries that are members of the U.N. that are still -- don't have their own military; a number of states that have limitations, and so I think there's ways in which this can work."

Hamas has stated that its attack last year came after raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, by Israeli Police and violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers, leading to the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians in a decades-long conflict that has been on-and-off since before the Israeli state existed.

Advertisement

In his remarks, Guterres said that the denial of the right to full statehood for Palestine, which is already recognized as a nation by most countries around the world, is "unacceptable."

"The right of the Palestinian people to build their own state must be recognized by all," Guterres said.

But some high-ranking Israeli politicians don't agree, like Itamar Ben-Gvir -- who lives in an illegal Israeli settlement in Palestine's West Bank."I do deny a Palestinian state," Ben-Gvir said on Twitter on Saturday. "Always!" His post was liked by nearly 3,000 people as of Sunday morning.

Read More

Latest Headlines

250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
World News // 16 hours ago
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Mass protests erupted across Germany Saturday as 250,000 people demonstrated against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
World News // 17 hours ago
Damage but no injuries reported as Royal Navy ships collide in Bahrain Harbor
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Damage but no injuries were reported by Britain's Royal Navy after two of its minesweepers collided in Bahrain Harbor.
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
World News // 23 hours ago
State media: 13 killed in central China school dormitory fire
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Thirteen people were killed and another was injured when a fire struck a school dormitory in China's north-central Henan Province, official media reported Saturday.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Revolutionary Guards claim 4 military advisers killed in Israeli strike on Syria
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said four of its military advisers died in an Israeli airstrike on a building in Syria on Saturday, further widening the sphere of conflict in the Middle East.
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
World News // 1 day ago
Haiti gangs suspected after 6 nuns kidnapped from bus in Port-au-Prince
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Six Catholic nuns and other travelers were kidnapped from a bus Friday in Haiti's capital.
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
World News // 2 days ago
Netanyahu rules out Palestinian state as being 'incompatible' with Israeli security
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said he has rejected U.S. calls for a Palestinian state after the war in Gaza ends.
Apple offers third-parties to access NFC payment tech to comply with EU laws
World News // 1 day ago
Apple offers third-parties to access NFC payment tech to comply with EU laws
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The European Commission Friday invited public comment as it weighs proposals by Apple to resolve concerns that Apple Pay violates EU law by restricting competition in mobile wallets.
Ukrainian drone strike torches oil storage depot in southern Russia
World News // 2 days ago
Ukrainian drone strike torches oil storage depot in southern Russia
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Ukraine struck deep inside Russian territory Friday targeting the country's energy infrastructure for the second day in a row with a drone strike that set an oil depot ablaze in the Bryansk region in the Southeast. 
Steelmaker is latest South Korean company to adopt 4-day work week
World News // 2 days ago
Steelmaker is latest South Korean company to adopt 4-day work week
SEOUL, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- In a country notorious for long working hours, more and more South Korean companies are adopting a four-day work week.
NATO to deploy 90,000 troops in largest exercises since Cold War
World News // 2 days ago
NATO to deploy 90,000 troops in largest exercises since Cold War
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- NATO chiefs have approved four months of war games in eastern Europe and the Baltic involving 90,000 troops in the alliance's biggest military exercises since the end of the Cold War more than 30 years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
250,000 Germans turn out in mass protests of far-right AfD party
Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Convicted Alabama hitman seeks to halt first nitrogen hypoxia execution
Divorce case documents show Wade took trips with Trump prosecutor Willis
Divorce case documents show Wade took trips with Trump prosecutor Willis
Haley questions Trump's 'mental fitness' after he confuses her with Pelosi
Haley questions Trump's 'mental fitness' after he confuses her with Pelosi
Maine secretary of state appeals superior court delay in Trump ballot case
Maine secretary of state appeals superior court delay in Trump ballot case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement