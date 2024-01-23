21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas

Smoke billow during Israeli bombardment over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, the same day 21 Israeli soldiers were killed when a building there were in collapsed following an explosion. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed in central Gaza on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said, the largest military loss suffered by the Middle Eastern country since its war against Hamas began in October. "A terrible day," IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht said in a statement on X. Advertisement

"Many of our reserve warriors lost in the last 24 hours. We're determined. May their memories be a blessing."

The majority of the soldiers were killed when a two-story building they were in collapsed at around 4 p.m. as a result of an explosion, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

He said the soldiers were removing Hamas buildings and infrastructure near the Gaza border with the Israeli kibbutz of Kissufim when mines they had laid detonated.

Specifics surrounding the incident were unclear and the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

The remaining deceased were protecting those inside the building and killed when the tank they were in was hit with a Hamas-fired rocket-propelled grenade, he said.

The Jerusalem Post reported that 19 of the 21 soldiers died in the building collapse with the remaining two having been in the tank.

Advertisement

The IDF has released the names of the deceased, stating their families have been notified.

"War has a very painful and heavy price," Hagari said. "The dedicated reservists, who stood up for the flag, sacrificed the most precious of all, for the security of the State of Israel and so that we can all live here safely."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel described Monday "one of the most difficult days" of the war.

"The IDF has launched an investigation into the disaster. We must draw the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors," he said in a statement on X, while vowing to continue the war against Hamas.

"In the name of our heroes, for the sake of our lives, we will not stop fighting until the absolute victory."

War Cabinet member Benny Gantz called on the nation to remain united in the face of the tragedy and remember "the heavy price we are forced to pay for such a just war."

"Especially today, we are sending strength to all IDF soldiers and their commanders," he said in a statement. "We are all behind you."

Advertisement

According to the IDF's website, more than 550 Israeli soldiers have died in the war that started Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people with some 240 more taken hostage.

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health states that more than 25,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, have died in the three-month-old war.

Palestinian families flee Khan Younis in Gaza