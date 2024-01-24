Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 11:49 AM

Senators say Biden needs congressional approval for Houthi strikes

By Doug Cunningham
A bipartisan group of U.S. senators including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told the Biden administration in a Tuesday letter that American participation in another Middle East war "cannot happen in the absence of authorization by Congress." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | A bipartisan group of U.S. senators including Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., told the Biden administration in a Tuesday letter that American participation in another Middle East war "cannot happen in the absence of authorization by Congress." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. Senators questioned the Biden Administration's strategy on Houthi Red Sea attacks as the U.S. struck Houthis again Wednesday.

Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., Todd Young, R-Ind., Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a statement that while they condemn the Houthi attacks on shipping they believe Congress must carefully deliberate before authorizing offensive military action.

Advertisement

"We strongly condemn the repeated Houthi attacks against international cargo ships and U.S. military assets protecting those ships in the Red Sea," the senators wrote in a letter to Biden. "These actions also put lives at risk, including those of U.S. servicemembers, and we mourn the loss of two U.S. Navy SEALs who tragically died while combatting these threats

The senators said for sustained strikes Biden needs congressional approval.

Related

"American participation in another war in the Middle East cannot happen in the absence of authorization by Congress, " the senators said.

Early Wednesday the U.S. military hit two Houthi anti-ship missiles they said were prepared to launch against shipping in the Red Sea. It was the ninth military strike by American forces against the Houthis.

Advertisement

U.S. Central command said Wednesday the missiles that were hit presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels. Britain has participated in some of the U.S. strikes, backed by other allies, in an effort to deter the Houthis from attacking Red Sea commercial shipping.

In their letter to the Biden administration the senators said most vessels transiting the Red Sea are not U.S. ships. And that, they said, raises questions about the extent to which presidential authorities to use force to defend them can be exercised.

The senators said they agree that Biden does have presidential power under Article II of the U.S. Constitution to defend the U.S. military from attacks.

The senators posed four questions to the administration, including whether Biden believes there is a legal rationale for a president to unilaterally order military action to defend foreign ships and what the Biden administration's understanding of self-defense is in the context of these strikes.

They asked for a written explanation of "the legal authority under which the Administration has carried out each of these strikes and after carrying out any strikes against Houthi targets that occur after receipt of this letter, including any pre-emptive strikes."

The senators also asked the date that U.S forces were "introduced into hostilities" in Yemen and the Red Sea.

Advertisement

The Houthis have attacked at least 33 ships since Nov. 19, according to U.S. officials. They say they are attacking shipping in response to Israel's war on Hamas in Gaza. Israel invaded Gaza after Hamas killed approximately 1200 Israelis, most of them civilians.

Last year the U.S. Senate passed Kaine and Young's bipartisan legislation reasserting congressional war powers while repealing Gulf and Iraq war authorizations.

Latest Headlines

Pope Francis calls for end of wars ahead of Holocaust Remembrance day
World News // 34 minutes ago
Pope Francis calls for end of wars ahead of Holocaust Remembrance day
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis on Wednesday used his weekly General Audience at the Vatican to comment on the upcoming remembrance of the Holocaust by calling for an end to wars, particularly in Ukraine and Gaza.
Hungary's Viktor Orban reaffirms support for Sweden's entry into NATO
World News // 1 hour ago
Hungary's Viktor Orban reaffirms support for Sweden's entry into NATO
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday reaffirmed his approval of Sweden's bid to join NATO as the final holdout standing in the way of its membership.
Qantas' new safety video draws criticism for 10-minute length
World News // 1 hour ago
Qantas' new safety video draws criticism for 10-minute length
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Australian carrier Qantas unveiled a new safety video that clocks in at almost 10 minutes, drawing criticism from people online.
At least 39 dead after fire erupts at Chinese street market
World News // 2 hours ago
At least 39 dead after fire erupts at Chinese street market
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- At least 39 people were killed in a fire that erupted on Wednesday at a crowded business in China's Jiangxi Province, according to state media reports.
Spotify to offer in-app sales on iPhones in EU under Digital Markets Act
World News // 3 hours ago
Spotify to offer in-app sales on iPhones in EU under Digital Markets Act
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Spotify said on Wednesday that in March it will be allowed to do in-app sales through iPhones in compliance with European Union Digital Marketing Act rules.
At least 34 dead in China landslide; rescuers still searching for 10 missing
World News // 3 hours ago
At least 34 dead in China landslide; rescuers still searching for 10 missing
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The death toll from the landslide in Zhenxiong County in China's southwest Yunnan Province reached 34 on Wednesday
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
World News // 4 hours ago
74 killed as Russian aircraft carrying Ukrainian POWs crashes near border
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Russian authorities said at least 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed Wednesday after the military aircraft they were aboard crashed in the south of the, with some Russian politicians blaming Ukraine.
IEA forecasts global surge in electricity demand amid shift to clean energy
World News // 4 hours ago
IEA forecasts global surge in electricity demand amid shift to clean energy
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Global demand for electricity will increase at a faster rate over the next three years, driven by a clean energy transition that aims to reduce the effects of climate change, the International Energy Agency said.
British court hears psych testimony after man admits manslaughter in knife killings
World News // 6 hours ago
British court hears psych testimony after man admits manslaughter in knife killings
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- British psychiatrists were testifying in court Wednesday in the case of a mechanical engineer who stabbed three people to death last year, after he pled guilty to manslaughter on the grounds he was mentally ill.
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
World News // 8 hours ago
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- An airplane transporting an unspecified number of people to a diamond mine in northern Canada has crashed, resulting in deaths, officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan
SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
Plane crashes in northern Canada; fatalities confirmed
North Korea launches several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea
North Korea launches several cruise missiles into Yellow Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement