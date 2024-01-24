Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Jan. 24, 2024 / 1:44 AM

U.S. hits two more Houthi missiles in ninth Yemen attack

By Darryl Coote
The United States early Wednesday struck two Iran-backed Houthi missiles in Yemen, its ninth attack in the Middle Eastern country in less than two weeks. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE
The United States early Wednesday struck two Iran-backed Houthi missiles in Yemen, its ninth attack in the Middle Eastern country in less than two weeks. File Photo by Yahya Arhab/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. military early Wednesday conducted its ninth attack in Yemen in less than two weeks, hitting two Houthi anti-ship missiles officials said were aimed at the southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch.

U.S. Central Command said the targeted attack was carried out at about 2:30 a.m. local time Wednesday. The missiles hit were located in areas of Yemen under the control of the Houthi militants and "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels," it said.

Advertisement

"This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels," CENTCOM said in the statement.

The strikes come amid rising tensions in the Middle East that were sparked by Israel's war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza against Hamas, another Iran proxy militia.

Related

Since the war began, the Houthis have attacked commercial shipping vessels transiting the important trade route of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, describing the strikes as a response to Israel's aggression against Palestinians.

The Houthis have attacked at least 33 ships since Nov. 19, according to U.S. officials, leading to at least 14 shipping companies ceasing Red Sea operations.

Advertisement

Since the United States' first attack on Jan. 11, the U.S. military has conducted nine rounds of strikes on the Houthis in Yemen as the Biden administration seeks to degrade the militia's ability to target shipping vessels.

Late Monday, the United States and Britain -- with support of other allies -- fired between 25 and 30 precision-guided munitions at multiple Houthi targets, including an underground storage site, at eight Yemen locations. An additional strike by the United States, hitting an anti-ship cruise missile, was conducted soon after, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

"Our aim remains to de-escalate tensions and restore stability in the Red Sea," Ryder said.

He said the U.S. attacks have degraded more than 25 missile launch and deployment facilities and more than 20 missiles. They have also hit unmanned drones and vehicles as well as coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities and weapons storage, he said.

"We have been focused on targeting the kinds of things that they've been employing or using to conduct attacks against international shipping and mariners, and that will continue to be our focus," he said.

The last Houthi attack of a vessel was five days ago, he added.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Last known remains of Green River killer identified 40 years later
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Last known remains of Green River killer identified 40 years later
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The last known human remains, linked to the "Green River killer" who murdered dozens of women and girls decades ago, have been identified in Washington state.
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump, Joe Biden win New Hampshire primary
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary as a write-in candidate while former President Donald Trump finished ahead of Nikki Haley on the Republican side Tuesday.
Appeals court upholds Martin Shkreli's lifetime ban from pharmaceutical industry
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Appeals court upholds Martin Shkreli's lifetime ban from pharmaceutical industry
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld a lifetime ban on Martin Shkreli working in the pharmaceutical industry and ordered him to pay a multimillion-dollar disgorgement fine for illegally hiking drug prices.
L.A. Times to slash nearly a quarter of newsroom staff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
L.A. Times to slash nearly a quarter of newsroom staff
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Times announced Tuesday it will lay off nearly a quarter of its newsroom staff, following a second year of heavy financial losses, as the union blasted the newspaper for targeting journalists of color.
U.S., Australia, Britain sanction Russian cybercriminal behind Medibank attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S., Australia, Britain sanction Russian cybercriminal behind Medibank attack
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain on Tuesday sanctioned a Russian national they accuse of being involved in the 2022 ransomware attack of Medibank Private.
Jury finds N.Y. man guilty in mistaken driveway slaying case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury finds N.Y. man guilty in mistaken driveway slaying case
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The New York man who shot and killed a 20-year-old woman in a friend's car when they drove down his driveway in April 2023 was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder.
U.S. stages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. stages retaliatory airstrikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The United States carried out airstrikes in Iraq on Tuesday against Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for a ballistic missile attack Sunday at Al-Assad Airbase where four U.S. personnel were injured.
Ex-Rep. George Santos says he wants more time to reach plea deal
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Rep. George Santos says he wants more time to reach plea deal
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Santos wants more time to negotiate a plea deal with new attorneys
Border Patrol reports migrant's death in fall from border barrier
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Border Patrol reports migrant's death in fall from border barrier
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Tuesday that a Mexican woman died after falling from a barrier along the border near Clint, Texas in November.
NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect's death in scooter fall
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
NYPD officer charged with homicide in suspect's death in scooter fall
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A New York City police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter and assault charges, accused of causing a scooter rider to fall to his death while evading police.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
24 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
24 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Appeals court rejects Trump request to lift gag order in election case
Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed until after N.H. primary
Trump testimony in E. Jean Carroll damages trial delayed until after N.H. primary
SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan
SAP announces job buyouts, restructuring plan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement