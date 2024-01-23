Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 23, 2024 / 3:02 PM

Symbolic 'Doomsday Clock' signals continued risk of global catastrophe

By Chris Benson
The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., conducted a panel discussion about the so-called Doomsday Clock in 2020. Citing "ominous trends," the group behind the symbolic clock on Tuesday said it remains set at 90 seconds before midnight. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | The National Press Club in Washington, D.C., conducted a panel discussion about the so-called Doomsday Clock in 2020. Citing "ominous trends," the group behind the symbolic clock on Tuesday said it remains set at 90 seconds before midnight. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Because of current world events and turmoil, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists' "Doomsday Clock" on Tuesday remains close to midnight, signaling a dangerous potential risk of global catastrophe.

Citing "ominous trends," the report says the symbolic clock remains at 90 seconds before midnight.

Advertisement

Among some of the dangers raised by the report are climate change, artificial intelligence, nuclear threats related to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the escalation of diplomatic tensions between China and the United States.

Created in 1947 by Albert Einstein and J. Robert Oppenheimer, the "Doomsday Clock" is a public warning about the threats posed by nuclear weapons and other factors that represent how close the human race is to potentially destroying the world with manmade technology.

Advertisement

The furthest the clock has been set was 17 minutes to midnight after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. In 2023, the clocked moved the closest it had ever been to the point of annihilation, the current 90 seconds to midnight.

In announcing the news Tuesday, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists said it did so because "humanity continues to face an unprecedented level of danger."

"Our decision should not be taken as a sign that the international security situation has eased," the report's authors said. "Instead, leaders and citizens around the world should take this statement as a stark warning and respond urgently, as if today were the most dangerous moment in modern history. Because it may well be."

Recent news events and other analyses have supported that conjecture.

A new report by the World Economic Forum said world nations are facing the growing threat from extreme weather, artificial intelligence and geopolitical tumult. Artificial Intelligence has "great potential to magnify disinformation and corrupt the information environment on which democracy depends."

"Military uses of AI are accelerating. Extensive use of AI is already occurring in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, simulation, and training," according to The Bulletin. "Of particular concern are lethal autonomous weapons, which identify and destroy targets without human intervention. Decisions to put AI in control of important physical systems -- in particular, nuclear weapons -- could, indeed, pose a direct existential threat to humanity."

Advertisement

Aside from emerging threats such as AI and climate, the threat of nuclear devastation remains noteworthy as it was before, according to the report.

The report's authors cited how Iran continues to enrich uranium to close to weapons grade as it continues "stonewalling" the International Atomic Energy Agency on important points. And they noted how Pakistan and India continue to expand their nuclear programs "without pause or restraint."

Recent news events have highlighted the potential threat brought by different nations' nuclear aspirations, too.

North Korea recently test fired a new solid-fuel ballistic missile which traveled over 310 miles before landing in the East Sea. In January 2023, the World Health Organization updated its list of medicine to stockpile for a nuclear emergency.

In December, Russia completed its delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus. The same month, the US Department of State said Iran had increased its production of enriched uranium by 60%.

The Doomsday Clock's time is determined by atomic scientists associated with the group, as well as a board of sponsors, which includes nine Nobel laureates.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Amazon France fined $35 million for worker surveillance violations
World News // 2 hours ago
Amazon France fined $35 million for worker surveillance violations
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Amazon-France fined €32 million for worker surveillance violations
Viktor Orban invites Swedish PM to Hungary to talk NATO admission
World News // 3 hours ago
Viktor Orban invites Swedish PM to Hungary to talk NATO admission
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday he has invited Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to Hungary to talk about its NATO membership.
NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery
World News // 4 hours ago
NATO approves $1.2 billion for artillery
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- With Russia's invasion of Ukraine raging on in Europe, NATO announced on Tuesday that it has purchased $1.2 billion of artillery in conjunction with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.
6 killed, 69 injured as Russian missiles rain down on Kharkiv, Kyiv and Pavlohrad
World News // 5 hours ago
6 killed, 69 injured as Russian missiles rain down on Kharkiv, Kyiv and Pavlohrad
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- At least six people were killed and more than 60 were injured in a wave of Russian missile strikes early Tuesday against cities in eastern `and central Ukraine, including the capital, Kyiv.
Korean firm creates AI avatars for dead loved ones that can converse
World News // 6 hours ago
Korean firm creates AI avatars for dead loved ones that can converse
SEOUL, Jan. 23 (UPI) -- South Korea's DeepBrain AI said Tuesday it has succeeded in creating digital avatars of former loved ones that can engage in a two-way communication.
China landslide death toll rises to 20; earthquake strikes Xinjiang Province
World News // 7 hours ago
China landslide death toll rises to 20; earthquake strikes Xinjiang Province
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The death toll from a massive landslide in southwest China's mountainous Yunnan Province rose to 20, with 24 still missing, authorities said Tuesday.
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics
World News // 9 hours ago
Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces retirement from politics
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday that he is retiring from politics to take on "new challenges in the global corporate sector" and spend more time with his family.
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
World News // 10 hours ago
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Twenty-one Israeli soldiers were killed in central Gaza on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said, the worst military loss suffered by the Middle Eastern country since its war against Hamas began in October.
U.S., Britain strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S., Britain strike multiple Houthi targets in Yemen
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain conducted airstrikes late Monday in Yemen, hitting eight locations under the Houthis' control as the Biden administration seeks to degrade th militia's ability to attack shipping vessels.
Poland, Ukraine leaders meet to renew diplomatic ties amid deal on trucker protests
World News // 22 hours ago
Poland, Ukraine leaders meet to renew diplomatic ties amid deal on trucker protests
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Poland appear to be improving after Monday's meeting in Kyiv between Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Suspect in shooting deaths of eight people in Illinois found dead in Texas
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
Ga. divorce case judge rejects demand for Fani Willis' immediate testimony
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
21 Israeli soldiers killed in largest military loss suffered in war with Hamas
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
U.S. Navy identifies SEALs lost at sea during seizure of Houthi-bound weapons
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 62
Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Dr. Martin Luther King, dies at 62
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement