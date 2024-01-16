Advertisement
Jan. 16, 2024 / 12:22 AM

Britain to ban Islamic political group as terrorist organization

By Darryl Coote
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced Monday his government's intention to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced Monday his government's intention to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it plans to ban controversial Sunni Islamist political organization Hizb ut-Tahrir as a terrorist organization on allegations of being anti-Semitic and promoters of terrorism.

Home Secretary James Cleverly introduced the draft order in Parliament on Monday, and if agreed to, Hizb ut-Tahrir will be banned from Friday, meaning anyone who belongs to, supports or shows public support for the group will be charged with a criminal offense.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an anti-Semitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks," Cleverly said in a statement.

"Proscribing this terrorist group will ensure that anyone who belongs to and invites supports for them will face consequences. It will curb Hizb ut-Tahrir's ability to operate as it currently does."

Hizb ut-Tahrir rejected the accusations, and accused Cleverly of attempting to censure debate over the situation in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

It said it "completely refutes" the idea that it is anti-Semitic and that it encourages terrorism.

"By seeking to proscribe Hizb ut-Tahrir, Britain will join the likes of [President Vladimir] Putin's Russia, [President Abdel Fattah El-]Sisi's Egypt and a host of other authoritarian states in silencing a voice for the restoration of an Islamic civilizational alternative for the Muslim world," the group said in a statement, while vowing to "challenge the proposed proscription using all available legal means."

Founded in 1953 as a non-violent Islamic political party that seeks to establish a caliphate ruled under Islamic law, Hizb ut-Tahrir has its headquarters in Lebanon and operates in at least 32 countries, including the United States and Canada.

Britain said that since Oct. 7, when the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas erupted, Hizb ut-Tahrir has praised the militant group over its surprise attack.

Hizb ut-Tahrir also described Hamas as heroes on its central website, which Britain said "constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism."

"Their celebration of Hamas' appalling attacks on Israel, going so far as to call the terrorists who raped and murdered Israeli citizens 'heroes,' is disgraceful, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said in a statement.

Germany, Egypt and Bangladesh are among countries that have banned Hizb ut-Tahrir. If approved by Parliament this week, Hizb ut-Tahrir will become the 80th organization to be proscribed in Britain, joining the likes of ISIS, the Wagner Group and al-Qaeda.

