Advertisement
World News
Jan. 15, 2024 / 12:24 PM

5 of 6 pro-Palestinian activists accused in London Stock Exchange plot released

By Chris Benson
Metropolitan Police officers guard the London Stock Exchange during a protest in 2011. Palestine Action claimed Monday that journalist Max Parry “infiltrated” the organization under an assumed identity before leaking information to London Metropolitan Police. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Metropolitan Police officers guard the London Stock Exchange during a protest in 2011. Palestine Action claimed Monday that journalist Max Parry “infiltrated” the organization under an assumed identity before leaking information to London Metropolitan Police. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Five of six activists pro-Palestinian activists arrested over the weekend in an alleged attempt to disrupt the London Stock Exchange in protest of Israel's war in Gaza have been released, backers said Monday.

The investigation of a plot to disrupt the LSE's financial business over the Israel-Hamas war began Friday after information was given to London police by The Daily Express, a British tabloid.

Advertisement

Palestine Action -- the group responsible -- said Monday morning five of the six arrested activists have been released over an alleged "conspiracy to commit public nuisance" charge. The other was charged and remanded to Wirral Magistrates Court where it said he will apply for bail.

It was alleged the pro-Palestine activists planned to target London's Stock Exchange to cause damage and "'lock on' in an effort to prevent the building opening for trading" in what was a weeklong itinerary of disruptive events planned throughout Britain in protest.

Related

On Sunday, London Metropolitan Police -- working with Merseyside Police -- arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage. The three female activists are age 26, 28 and 29 and the two other men are age 23 and 27.

Advertisement

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said the arrests are "significant" and that law enforcement had limited time to act on the information they were given.

"Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days," Thomas added.

Palestine Action claimed journalist Max Parry "infiltrated" the organization under an assumed identity named "Ollie Maxwell" who pretended to be an environmental campaigner that worked in a cafe.

The Palestinian support group says they will continue to "grow, evolve and remain steadfast" while "Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people has seen over 25,000 killed, more than 60,000 injured and the majority of the Gaza population displaced, Palestine Action will not back down."

Latest Headlines

Ukraine claims to shoot down 2 Russian command-and-control aircraft
World News // 2 hours ago
Ukraine claims to shoot down 2 Russian command-and-control aircraft
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Monday laid claim to destroying a pair of Russian aircraft over the Sea of Azov, including an A-50 early warning and control aircraft, which could mark a significant blow against the Kremlin.
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
World News // 7 hours ago
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The tiny Micronesian nation of Nauru announced Monday it was severing its relationship with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.
Nicaragua releases Bishop Rolando Alvarez, 18 detained clergy
World News // 8 hours ago
Nicaragua releases Bishop Rolando Alvarez, 18 detained clergy
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- After spending more than a year behind Nicaraguan bars, Rolando Alvarez, a prominent Catholic bishop and outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega, has been released from prison along with 18 other clergy members.
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
World News // 11 hours ago
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The world's five richest men more than doubled their fortunes from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020, while almost 5 billion people around the world became poorer.
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets on Sunday intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels at a U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said.
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
World News // 23 hours ago
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Sunday, traveling over 310 miles and landing in the Sea of Japan, outside of the rival country's waters.
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will deploy 20,000 troops across Europe during the first half of the year to participate in NATO's largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War.
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
World News // 1 day ago
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- King Frederik X has taken the throne of Denmark after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, the royal family shared on social media.
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
World News // 17 hours ago
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The war between Israel and Hamas, now 100 days old, has claimed the lives of more than 24,000 people, and continues to grind on with no end in sight.
Police foil planned protest at London Stock Exchange by Palestinian group
World News // 20 hours ago
Police foil planned protest at London Stock Exchange by Palestinian group
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Detectives investigating a plot to disrupt the London Stock Exchange have arrested six people, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
4 dead in Arizona hot air balloon crash
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
Germany, which committed genocide in Namibia, blasted for defending Israel by African nation
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims Fox News 'canceled' his TV ads, but network cites unpaid bills
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Iowa school principal dies following school shooting
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Second volcanic eruption in Iceland in a month forces evacuation of fishing town
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement