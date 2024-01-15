5 of 6 pro-Palestinian activists accused in London Stock Exchange plot released

Metropolitan Police officers guard the London Stock Exchange during a protest in 2011. Palestine Action claimed Monday that journalist Max Parry “infiltrated” the organization under an assumed identity before leaking information to London Metropolitan Police. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Five of six activists pro-Palestinian activists arrested over the weekend in an alleged attempt to disrupt the London Stock Exchange in protest of Israel's war in Gaza have been released, backers said Monday. The investigation of a plot to disrupt the LSE's financial business over the Israel-Hamas war began Friday after information was given to London police by The Daily Express, a British tabloid. Advertisement

Palestine Action -- the group responsible -- said Monday morning five of the six arrested activists have been released over an alleged "conspiracy to commit public nuisance" charge. The other was charged and remanded to Wirral Magistrates Court where it said he will apply for bail.

It was alleged the pro-Palestine activists planned to target London's Stock Exchange to cause damage and "'lock on' in an effort to prevent the building opening for trading" in what was a weeklong itinerary of disruptive events planned throughout Britain in protest.

On Sunday, London Metropolitan Police -- working with Merseyside Police -- arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage. The three female activists are age 26, 28 and 29 and the two other men are age 23 and 27.

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said the arrests are "significant" and that law enforcement had limited time to act on the information they were given.

"Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London Police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days," Thomas added.

Palestine Action claimed journalist Max Parry "infiltrated" the organization under an assumed identity named "Ollie Maxwell" who pretended to be an environmental campaigner that worked in a cafe.

The Palestinian support group says they will continue to "grow, evolve and remain steadfast" while "Israel's genocide of the Palestinian people has seen over 25,000 killed, more than 60,000 injured and the majority of the Gaza population displaced, Palestine Action will not back down."