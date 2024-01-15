Advertisement
World News
Jan. 15, 2024 / 1:34 PM

Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned container ship in Red Sea

By Don Jacobson
A handout photo made available by Houthi officials on Saturday shows a projectile being launched during a military exercise near the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border on Thursday. U.S. military officials said a U.S.-owned ship was attacked by Houthi forces in the Red Sea on Monday. Photo by Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE
A handout photo made available by Houthi officials on Saturday shows a projectile being launched during a military exercise near the Yemen-Saudi Arabia border on Thursday. U.S. military officials said a U.S.-owned ship was attacked by Houthi forces in the Red Sea on Monday. Photo by Houthis Media Center/EPA-EFE

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- A U.S.-owned and operated container ship sailing the Red Sea on Monday was hit by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi forces, U.S. military officials said.

U.S. Central Command said in a statement the containership M/V Gibraltar Eagle, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was hit by fire from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

"The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage and is continuing its journey," CENTCOM said, adding that it had also detected the failed launch of another anti-ship fired toward the Red Sea commercial shipping lanes earlier on Monday.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority said in a memorandum the attack occurred 95 nautical miles southeast of the coast of the Yemeni city of Aden. The agency said the missile hit the port, or left, side of the ship from above.

Related

Monday's incident in the Red Sea served to ratchet up regional tensions even further after U.S. fighter jets on Sunday intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Houthis at a U.S. destroyer in the Red Sea.

No injuries or damage was reported in that incident.

Shortly after the latest attack, Houthi spokesman Nasruldeen Amer declared the group is expanding its efforts to destabilize the vital shipping lanes by targeting American ships as means of supporting the Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war against Israel.

The United States is "on the verge of losing its maritime security," he told Al Jazeera.

The latest developments come after the United States and Britain last week conducted large-scale air strikes targeting the Houthi rebels in Yemen over their continued attacks on shipping vessels transiting the important trade route.

The Houthis originally vowed to attack Israel-bound ships, however the latest attacks demonstrate they have apparently now expanded their targeting to include American vessels.

Ali al-Qahoum, a top political leader of Yemen's Houthi movement, declared the United States had opened "the doors of the hell to itself" with its strikes on Yemen.

In comments to Iran's official IRNA news agency on Monday, he said Yemen would turn into "the graveyard of the Americans."

Latest Headlines

5 of 6 pro-Palestinian activists accused in London Stock Exchange plot released
World News // 1 hour ago
5 of 6 pro-Palestinian activists accused in London Stock Exchange plot released
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Five of six activists pro-Palestinian activists arrested over the weekend in an alleged attempt to disrupt the London Stock Exchange in protest of Israel's war in Gaza have been released, backers said Monday.
Ukraine claims to shoot down 2 Russian command-and-control aircraft
World News // 3 hours ago
Ukraine claims to shoot down 2 Russian command-and-control aircraft
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian military on Monday laid claim to destroying a pair of Russian aircraft over the Sea of Azov, including an A-50 early warning and control aircraft, which could mark a significant blow against the Kremlin.
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
World News // 9 hours ago
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The tiny Micronesian nation of Nauru announced Monday it was severing its relationship with Taiwan to form diplomatic ties with China.
Nicaragua releases Bishop Rolando Alvarez, 18 detained clergy
World News // 10 hours ago
Nicaragua releases Bishop Rolando Alvarez, 18 detained clergy
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- After spending more than a year behind Nicaraguan bars, Rolando Alvarez, a prominent Catholic bishop and outspoken critic of President Daniel Ortega, has been released from prison along with 18 other clergy members.
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
World News // 12 hours ago
Fortunes of world's richest 5 men doubled since 2020 as billions became poorer
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The world's five richest men more than doubled their fortunes from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020, while almost 5 billion people around the world became poorer.
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. fighter jets down Houthi-fired missile in Red Sea
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets on Sunday intercepted an anti-ship cruise missile fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels at a U.S. Arleigh Burke-class destroyer in the Red Sea, the U.S. military said.
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea says it tested new solid-fuel missile with hypersonic warhead
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Sunday, traveling over 310 miles and landing in the Sea of Japan, outside of the rival country's waters.
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
World News // 15 hours ago
Britain to deploy 20,000 troops for NATO exercise in Europe
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Britain on Monday announced it will deploy 20,000 troops across Europe during the first half of the year to participate in NATO's largest military exercise since the end of the Cold War.
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
World News // 1 day ago
King Frederik X takes throne of Denmark after abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- King Frederik X has taken the throne of Denmark after the abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, the royal family shared on social media.
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
World News // 19 hours ago
At 100-day mark of war, Netanyahu doubles down on pledge to 'destroy Hamas'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The war between Israel and Hamas, now 100 days old, has claimed the lives of more than 24,000 people, and continues to grind on with no end in sight.
