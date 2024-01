The Islamic State took responsibility for a pair of suicide attacks Wednesday that killed dozens of people commemorating the four-year anniversary of the death of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Qasem Soleimani. File Photo by Majid Asgaripour/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for twin bombings Wednesday that killed dozens of people near the tomb of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps commander Qasem Soleimani. The explosions took place as Iranians in the city of Kerman marked four years since Soleimani's assassination by a U.S. drone in Baghdad in 2019. Advertisement

Initial reports suggested 103 people had been killed but medical officials have reportedly updated the number to 84.

According to the New York Times, the Islamic State took responsibility for a "dual martyrdom operation" in a statement posted to Telegram channels associated with the group.

Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told reporters that Iran would take "retaliatory action from the hands of Suleimani's soldiers," The Guardian reported.

Iranian officials said they have closed the border with neighboring Afghanistan, which has a significant Islamic State presence.

On Wednesday, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei also vowed revenge over the attacks.

"The enemy should know the soldiers of Soleimani's bright path won't tolerate their vileness and crime. The hands stained with the blood of innocent people and the corrupt, evil minds that misdirected them will definitely be the target of a severe pounding and a deserving retribution," Khamenei posted to X Wednesday.