Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 3, 2024 / 3:02 PM

Hezbollah chief warns Israel against full-scale war on Lebanon, vows 'punishment'

By Dalal Saoud
Crowds watch a televised speech of Hezbollah secretary general Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah during an event to mark the fourth anniversary of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's death near Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. Photo by Abbas Salman/EPA-EFE
1 of 4 | Crowds watch a televised speech of Hezbollah secretary general Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah during an event to mark the fourth anniversary of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's death near Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday. Photo by Abbas Salman/EPA-EFE

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel on Wednesday that launching a full-scale war on Lebanon would be "very costly," and that the assassination of a senior Hamas leader in Beirut would not go unpunished.

"If the enemy thinks of launching a war on Lebanon, then our fighting will be without limits, ceiling, rules or restraints and he knows what I mean," Nasrallah said of Israel during a speech broadcast live via video at a rally to commemorate Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani on the fourth anniversary of his assassination in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

Advertisement

Referring to Hezbollah's "missiles, capabilities and men," Nasrallah emphasized: "This is all to say that we are not afraid of war and not hesitant...Who thinks of [engaging] in a war with us, he will regret it if God wills."

Nasrallah, whose fighters have been battling Israeli troops along the Lebanese border since the Gaza war broke out in October, warned that such a wider war will be "very, very, very costly."

Advertisement

He explained that his fighters have been battling since Oct. 8 along the border with Israel in a "controlled" way, taking into consideration Lebanon's precarious conditions. However, he said that resulted in "paying a high price" -- a great number of Hezbollah men killed, about 120.

The Hezbollah chief said his group joined the battle a day after Hamas' attack on Israel sparked the war to support the Palestinian people and resistance in Gaza.

By opening the Lebanese front, Hezbollah prevented Israel from waging a surprise war on Lebanon, he said. Otherwise, the Lebanese "could have woken up during the night and Israel destroyed everything in this country because the international community is supporting it."

Nasrallah described the Tuesday assassination of a senior Hamas leader and his companions in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Hezbollah's stronghold, as "a big and dangerous crime."

He said it was the first time his stronghold has been "targeted in that way since 2006," when Israel destroyed large parts of the southern suburbs during a 33 day-war with Hezbollah.

Saleh al-Arouri, 58, who served as Hamas' deputy politburo leader and its military commander of the West Bank, was killed in the drone attack, along with two commanders of Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing, and four other members of the Palestinian group.

Advertisement

Al-Arouri was a founding commander of the brigades and has been living in Lebanon since 2018. He was imprisoned twice in Israeli jails for a total of 18 years before being released in 2010. He was known to be the coordinator between Hamas and Hezbollah and Iran.

"This dangerous crime will not stay without response and punishment," Nasrallah said.

His retaliation threats would either deter Israel or increase fears of a full-scale war between the two battling forces, which have been engaged in daily fighting mostly restricted to parts of southern Lebanon and northern Israel, resulting in numerous deaths, destruction and displacement on both sides.

Read More

Latest Headlines

European Council sanctions Russian diamond miner PJSC Alrosa
World News // 1 hour ago
European Council sanctions Russian diamond miner PJSC Alrosa
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The European Union Wednesday expanded sanctions on Russian diamonds to include a state-run mining company.
NATO partners pledge 1,000 Patriot missiles for Ukraine
World News // 2 hours ago
NATO partners pledge 1,000 Patriot missiles for Ukraine
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Ukraine's partners have pledged around 1,000 Patriot air defense systems as Russia steps up raids on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The project will also offer support for the expansion of production capacity.
RyanAir reports record travel despite feud with online travel agencies
World News // 3 hours ago
RyanAir reports record travel despite feud with online travel agencies
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A little over a month after some online booking sites removed RyanAir flights from their listings, the European airline recorded a jump in traffic.
Japan Coast Guard plane wasn't cleared to enter runway before fatal JAL collision
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan Coast Guard plane wasn't cleared to enter runway before fatal JAL collision
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Japan Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that a Coast Guard plane that collided with the Japan Airlines plane on Tuesday did not have permission to enter the runway, according to flight control communications.
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
World News // 5 hours ago
103 killed in 'terror attack' on ceremony at Qassem Soleimani's grave
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- At least 103 people were killed and 170 injured Wednesday in an apparent terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Kerman at a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
British NHS doctors strike demands 35% pay hike
World News // 5 hours ago
British NHS doctors strike demands 35% pay hike
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Thousands of British National Health Service doctors Wednesday were in the second day of a six-day strike over pay, the longest strike the NHS has faced.
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,313 dead; IDF reports 'intense fighting' in Khan Younis
World News // 7 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry says 22,313 dead; IDF reports 'intense fighting' in Khan Younis
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Health officials in Gaza said Wednesday that 128 people had been killed and 261 injured, bringing the total death toll from Israeli military action in the Palestinian enclave to 22,313.
Turkish police round up 56 suspects on Interpol most wanted lists in dawn swoop
World News // 8 hours ago
Turkish police round up 56 suspects on Interpol most wanted lists in dawn swoop
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish security forces arrested 56 suspects wanted by Interpol on charges ranging from organized crime and murder to human trafficking and corruption in dawn raids across the country Wednesday.
Turkey arrests 33 suspected Israeli spies
World News // 11 hours ago
Turkey arrests 33 suspected Israeli spies
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Turkish authorities have arrested 33 people accused of carrying out "international espionage activities" for Israel, Ankara said.
Death toll from Japan earthquake climbs to 62
World News // 12 hours ago
Death toll from Japan earthquake climbs to 62
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The death toll from Monday's powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit Japan has climbed to at least 62, according to the local government.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Judge dismisses Trump wrongful death claim in lawsuit over Capitol officer's death
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
Discontinued: 5 foods you can't get in 2024
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
North Korean leader's sister jeers at Seoul in New Year's greeting, boasts of nuclear prowess
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Former Kentucky clerk faces $360,000 in payments in marriage license dispute
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Man found dead inside plane engine in Salt Lake City
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement