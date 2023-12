1 of 2 | Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Friday, the country is convening an emergency meeting of the country’s National Security Council after confirming an unidentified object entered its airspace the same day. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Poland said Friday it is investigating while convening an emergency meeting of the country's National Security Council after confirming an unknown entity entered its airspace the same day. "Due to the appearance of an unidentified object in Polish airspace, state services acted immediately," Polish Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said in a statement on X. Advertisement

"Through the National Security Bureau, I am in contact with the president, prime minister, chief of general staff and the operational commander of the armed forces."

The news comes the same day Russia launched a major military offensive in Ukraine, including missile and drone attacks.

At least 12 people were killed and more than 70 injured in what officials called one of the biggest assaults of the year.

Polish President Andrzej Duda met with Prime Minister Donald Tusk "in connection with the violation of the airspace of the Republic of Poland," the head of the presidential cabinet, Marcin Mastalerek said in a statement on social media.

Kosiniak-Kamysz also met with Poland's military leaders as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"Spoke with President Andrzej Duda about the missile incident in Poland. NATO stands in solidarity with our valued ally, is monitoring the situation and we will remain in contact as the facts are established. NATO remains vigilant," Stoltenberg said in a post on social media Friday morning, following the meeting with Polish officials.