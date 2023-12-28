Russian mine injures two crew aboard Panamanian-flagged shipping vessel

A Panamanian-flagged vessel was struck by a Russian mine Wednesday injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Military

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Panamanian-flagged transport ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea Wednesday, injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military. "In the Black Sea, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama was detonated by an enemy sea mine," the Ukrainian military said in a Telegram post Thursday.

The Ukrainian military said the ship was on its way to ports on the Danube River to be loaded with grain.

"The ship lost speed and control and a fire broke out on the upper deck. To avoid flooding, the captain anchored the ship again," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted to Telegram Thursday.

The Ukrainian military said the ship was assisted by the Maritime Guard and Search and Rescue Service.

"Upon inspection of the ship and interview of the captain, two sailors were found who were injured," the Defense Forces said, "one person was treated on the spot, the second injured person was taken to the nearest hospital for further examination."

According to the Defense Forces the hospitalized person is in "stable condition."

In July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement that allowed Russian and Ukrainian agricultural goods to be exported via the Black Sea with Turkey acting as guarantor.

The Russian military has since launched multiple strikes on shipping infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military has launched a series of strikes against Russia's Black Sea fleet, damaging or destroying the landing ship Novocherkassk in Crimea on Tuesday.