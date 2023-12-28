Trending
World News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 1:30 PM

Russian mine injures two crew aboard Panamanian-flagged shipping vessel

By Patrick Hilsman
A Panamanian-flagged vessel was struck by a Russian mine Wednesday injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Military
A Panamanian-flagged vessel was struck by a Russian mine Wednesday injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military. Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Military

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Panamanian-flagged transport ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea Wednesday, injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military.

"In the Black Sea, a civilian ship under the flag of Panama was detonated by an enemy sea mine," the Ukrainian military said in a Telegram post Thursday.

The Ukrainian military said the ship was on its way to ports on the Danube River to be loaded with grain.

"The ship lost speed and control and a fire broke out on the upper deck. To avoid flooding, the captain anchored the ship again," the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine posted to Telegram Thursday.

The Ukrainian military said the ship was assisted by the Maritime Guard and Search and Rescue Service.

"Upon inspection of the ship and interview of the captain, two sailors were found who were injured," the Defense Forces said, "one person was treated on the spot, the second injured person was taken to the nearest hospital for further examination."

According to the Defense Forces the hospitalized person is in "stable condition."

In July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, an agreement that allowed Russian and Ukrainian agricultural goods to be exported via the Black Sea with Turkey acting as guarantor.

The Russian military has since launched multiple strikes on shipping infrastructure.

The Ukrainian military has launched a series of strikes against Russia's Black Sea fleet, damaging or destroying the landing ship Novocherkassk in Crimea on Tuesday.

Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
World News // 6 hours ago
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health In Gaza Thursday said 21,320 people have been killed in the war there as UNICEF reported a record number of children have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
World News // 20 minutes ago
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made an erratic landing in a storm's high crosswinds, bouncing down the runway at London's Heathrow Airport after coming out of the fog.
Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU's passport-free travel zone after Austria drops opposition
World News // 2 hours ago
Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU's passport-free travel zone after Austria drops opposition
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Romania and Bulgaria are set to become part of the European Union's passport-free travel zone for flights and sea travel starting in March after Austria blocked the plan earlier this month.
Korean thriller tops Netflix global charts
World News // 3 hours ago
Korean thriller tops Netflix global charts
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean drama "GyeongSeong Creature" topped the Netflix global charts Tuesday, four days after its release, according to data streaming tracker, FlixPatrol.
Russian passenger plane mistakenly lands on frozen river
World News // 3 hours ago
Russian passenger plane mistakenly lands on frozen river
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While flying through Russia's far east, a Polar Airlines flight touched down unexpectedly on a frozen Kolyma river due to a pilot error early Thursday. No injuries were reported.
European Union pioneer Jacques Delors dead at 98
World News // 4 hours ago
European Union pioneer Jacques Delors dead at 98
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, widely seen as the pioneer of the continent's single market and currency union that led to the modern European Union, has died at the age of 98.
Authorities say Australian boy, 14, killed in shark attack
World News // 5 hours ago
Authorities say Australian boy, 14, killed in shark attack
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in southern Australia said a shark killed a 14-year-old boy surfing near the tip of the Yorke Peninsula on Thursday.
Gaston Glock, inventor of the firearm that bears his name, dies at 94
World News // 11 hours ago
Gaston Glock, inventor of the firearm that bears his name, dies at 94
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Gaston Glock, the inventor of the firearm that bears his last name, has died at the age of 94, according to his company.
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. appoints Gaza humanitarian relief coordinator
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Netherland's outgoing deputy prime minister has been appointed by the United Nations to oversee the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Where to go: 5 tourist destinations opening in 2024
World News // 23 hours ago
Where to go: 5 tourist destinations opening in 2024
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- After delays from renovations, natural disasters and general construction, there are a number of big name travel destinations set to open in 2024.
