Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 6:51 AM

12 killed, 76 hurt in Russian strike on Ukraine infrastructure, military targets

By Paul Godfrey
Emergency services work at the site of an overnight rocket strike on a shopping center in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region, southeastern Ukraine, 29 December 2023, in which five people were killed, amid a massive wave of Russian aerial attacks across the country. Photo by Arsen Dzodzaiev/EPA-EFE
Emergency services work at the site of an overnight rocket strike on a shopping center in Dnipro, Dnipropetrovsk region, southeastern Ukraine, 29 December 2023, in which five people were killed, amid a massive wave of Russian aerial attacks across the country. Photo by Arsen Dzodzaiev/EPA-EFE

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Cities across Ukraine came under "massive" bombardment from hundreds of Russian missiles, attack drones and artillery fire overnight, killing at least 12 people and injuring more than 70 in what authorities said Friday was one of the biggest assaults of the year.

Fatalities were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odessa, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia with Dnipro sustaining the worst loss of life after a direct hit on a shopping mall in the southeastern city killed five people and injured 15, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in a social media post.

Advertisement

Search and rescue teams, police and national guardsmen all across Ukraine were scrambling to deal with the aftermath, fighting fires, rescuing and supporting victims, said Klymenko.

"The enemy massively bombarded Ukraine. Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi, Podilskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts came under fire. Civilian infrastructure, cars and warehouses were damaged. Two people died, 18 were injured," Klymenko said.

Related

In Lviv in the far west, one person was killed and nine injured after rockets hit an apartment building and infrastructure while to the south in the port city of Odessa, two people were killed and 15 injured after a three-story building was razed and houses were damaged. The State Emergency Service rescued 23 people from the roof of a residential building.

Advertisement

Rockets targeting infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia region killed one person and injured 10, while emergency services in Dnipro, 50 miles to the north, rescued four patients from a maternity hospital after it was struck.

In the front-line Kharkiv region, one person died and nine were injured after Russian forces opened fire with artillery at first light Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a post on X, said the attacks, which came a day after the United States announced a $250 package of military aid for Ukraine, used virtually every type of weapon in Russia's arsenal from "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles and drones to air-launched cruise missiles.

Confirming 158 missiles had been fired at targets across the country, of which 114 had been shot down, Ukraine Airforce spokesman Yurii Ihnat said an attack this large "has not been seen in a long time."

Ukraine air defenses also shot down 27 of 36 Iran-made Shahed drones launched by Russia for both attack and reconnaissance purposes, the Air Force said on social media.

Latest Headlines

IDF admits shooting deaths of three Hamas hostages 'could have been prevented'
World News // 7 hours ago
IDF admits shooting deaths of three Hamas hostages 'could have been prevented'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The deaths of three hostages who were fatally shot by Israeli soldiers earlier this month "could have been prevented," the Israeli military admitted Thursday.
With an increase of 75 million people in 2023, world population tops 8 billion
World News // 8 hours ago
With an increase of 75 million people in 2023, world population tops 8 billion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The world's population will stand at more than 8 billion on New Year's Day, having added more than 75 million people this year, according to figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday.
U.S. Treasury targets network financing Houthi attacks
World News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Treasury targets network financing Houthi attacks
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury said it has identified numerous financial entities responsible for facilitating financial aid from Iran to Houthi rebels.
American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says
World News // 17 hours ago
American woman believed to be in Hamas custody actually killed on Oct. 7, kibbutz says
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A 70-year-old Israeli-American woman thought to be held hostage by Hamas actually was killed during the Oct. 7 attack, according to the kibbutz from where she was taken.
Russian mine injures two crew aboard Panamanian-flagged shipping vessel
World News // 18 hours ago
Russian mine injures two crew aboard Panamanian-flagged shipping vessel
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Panamanian-flagged transport ship struck a Russian mine in the Black Sea Wednesday, injuring two crew, according to the Ukrainian military.
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
World News // 1 day ago
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health In Gaza Thursday said 21,320 people have been killed in the war there as UNICEF reported a record number of children have been killed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
World News // 18 hours ago
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles made an erratic landing in a storm's high crosswinds, bouncing down the runway at London's Heathrow Airport after coming out of the fog.
Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU's passport-free travel zone after Austria drops opposition
World News // 21 hours ago
Romania, Bulgaria set to join EU's passport-free travel zone after Austria drops opposition
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Romania and Bulgaria are set to become part of the European Union's passport-free travel zone for flights and sea travel starting in March after Austria blocked the plan earlier this month.
Korean thriller tops Netflix global charts
World News // 21 hours ago
Korean thriller tops Netflix global charts
SEOUL, Dec. 28 (UPI) -- South Korean drama "GyeongSeong Creature" topped the Netflix global charts Tuesday, four days after its release, according to data streaming tracker, FlixPatrol.
Russian passenger plane mistakenly lands on frozen river
World News // 21 hours ago
Russian passenger plane mistakenly lands on frozen river
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- While flying through Russia's far east, a Polar Airlines flight touched down unexpectedly on a frozen Kolyma river due to a pilot error early Thursday. No injuries were reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
University of Wisconsin-La Crosse chancellor fired after porn videos with wife
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison after killing of abusive mother
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
Gaza Health Ministry reports 210 new deaths; Israel warns of war expansion
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
American Airlines jetliner makes stomach-turning landing in London
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
Appeals court denies Trump's request to delay defamation trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement