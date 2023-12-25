Advertisement
Dec. 25, 2023 / 10:50 AM

Traditional Christmas celebrations absent in Bethlehem amid Gaza War

By Joe Fisher
A nativity scene surrounded by rubble and barbed wire replaces the traditional Christmas Tree at Manger Square in Bethlehem on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Bethlehem Municipality/Facebook
1 of 2 | A nativity scene surrounded by rubble and barbed wire replaces the traditional Christmas Tree at Manger Square in Bethlehem on Sunday. Photo courtesy of the Bethlehem Municipality/Facebook

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- It does not look like Christmas in Bethlehem on Monday as the Israeli-occupied city in West Bank has cancelled its traditional holiday festivities amid the war in Gaza.

A nativity scene surrounded by rubble and barbed wire stands in place of the traditional Christmas tree in Manger Square. The display is a reminder of the bloody war between Israel and Hamas that has resulted in the deaths of more than 20,000 Palestinians, according to the Palestine Ministry of Health.

"Christmas is upon us this year and we live in the most difficult and darkest circumstances and times as a result of what our people are suffering in the besieged Gaza Strip and in all cities, villages, camps in the West Bank and Jerusalem holy because of the continuous aggression on," Hanna Hannanya, mayor of Bethlehem, said during the inauguration of the display.

The Scouts of the Holy Land, a youth organization that includes boys and girls, held a small procession on Christmas Eve. They carried banners calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, led Christmas Midnight Mass in the Church of St Catherine at the Basilica of the Nativity. During his address, he remarked on the plight of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who have been under bombardment by the Israeli Defense Forces for more than two months.

"My thoughts go to Gaza and its two million inhabitants," Pizzaballa said. "Truly the words 'there was no room for them' describe their situation, which is now known to all. Their suffering ceaselessly cries out to the whole world. No place or home is safe for anyone."

The church service was largely attended by Palestinian Christians, according to Vatican News. Bethlehem, recognized as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, has a population of about 30,000 people, including a mixture of Christians and Muslims.

The city cancelled many of its parades and ceremonies and bypassed its traditional decorations this year.

The city, located about 45 miles northeast of the Gaza Strip, is typically a tourist destination on Christmas. Holiday tourist activity is a large contributor to its economy. Last year, an estimated 120,000 tourists made the pilgrimage to Bethlehem. In 2019, there were a record 150,000 tourists.

Many hotels, shops and restaurants have closed due to the lack of tourism.

The conflict escalated on Oct. 7, when Hamas unleashed an attack that killed 1,200 Israelis while also taking an estimated 240 people hostage.

