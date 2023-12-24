Advertisement
World News
Dec. 24, 2023 / 12:04 PM

U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza

By Adam Schrader
An injured Palestinian woman looks on in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, December. 24, 2023. UNRWA says it "cannot deliver meaningful aid" under intense Israeli bombardments of Gaza after the UN Security Council called for increased access. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 5 | An injured Palestinian woman looks on in the aftermath of an Israeli strike in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, Sunday, December. 24, 2023. UNRWA says it "cannot deliver meaningful aid" under intense Israeli bombardments of Gaza after the UN Security Council called for increased access. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The United Nations' Agency for Palestinian Refugees said Sunday that at least 142 human rights workers with the organization have been killed in Gaza.

"In this somber moment, it's hard to wish those celebrating 'Merry Christmas,' with ongoing loss, grief and destruction," the UNRWA said in a statement.

"Our teams are doing the impossible to help people in need. We mourn the loss of more UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza, now 142, the majority with their families." And at least 69 journalists have been confirmed dead.

The statement came after the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution for more aid to Gaza amid Israel's war on Palestine, despite the abstention of the United States -- Israel's closest ally.

Israel continued to strike houses in southern Gaza on Christmas Eve, photos taken by UPI show. The UNRWA said it cannot give "meaningful aid" to civilians enduring the humanitarian catastrophe under such conditions.

In one photo, a Palestinian woman can be seen suffering from injuries while trying to salvage her belongings.

The Israeli Defense Forces alleged its troops had found boxes of children's toys filled with "dozens of mortar shells, warheads and RPG type anti-tank missiles in a kindergarten in Gaza," sharing a photo as evidence. UPI could not independently verify the weapons were in fact hidden among children's toys.

"IDF troops located a Hamas weapons compound -- including explosive belts adapted for children, dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades, and intelligence documents-located near schools, a mosque and a medical clinic," the IDF alleged in a statement.

Meanwhile, Gaza is down to just nine partially functional hospitals since Israel started its bombardment of the occupied Palestinian territory earlier this year, Al-Jazeera reported.

Protests continued Sunday in countries including Turkey and Morocco, where marchers in Rabat called for an end to diplomatic relations with Israel. And in London, protesters called for the boycott of brands linked to Israel, such as the fashion giants Puma and Zara.

Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military leaders claimed Saturday they have shot down three Russian fighter jets on the southern front, marking a first in the 22-month-old war between the countries.
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader on Saturday urged Muslim countries to prevent vital supplies from reaching Israel as the United States accused his country of "deep involvement" in attacks by Yemeni rebels against shipping.
U.S.-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai confirmed as dead
World News // 1 day ago
U.S.-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai confirmed as dead
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- American-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai, 73, has died, his community, Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed Friday, according to a victims' advocacy group.
United Nations Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pause in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
United Nations Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pause in Gaza
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for Israel and Hamas to conduct a humanitarian pause throughout the Gaza Strip and to create conditions for a sustainable cease-fire.
British police investigating alleged abduction of teen Alex Batty
World News // 1 day ago
British police investigating alleged abduction of teen Alex Batty
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- British police Friday were investigating Alex Batty's disappearance as a child of 11 to determine whether he had been abducted. The now-17-year-old was recently found in the French Pyrenees.
Season's strongest cold wave causes travel woes, chaos in Korea
World News // 1 day ago
Season's strongest cold wave causes travel woes, chaos in Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The season's strongest cold wave peaked Friday morning, bringing morning lows to below minus-20 degrees C in some Gangwon Province areas, causing traffic and daily life disruptions nationwide.
Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in classified info case
World News // 2 days ago
Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in classified info case
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Pakistan Supreme Court granted bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case against them on Friday.
Fire patrol robots hit the streets in Korea
World News // 2 days ago
Fire patrol robots hit the streets in Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The city government of Seoul announced Thursday that it was deploying patrol robots at traditional markets in an attempt to prevent fires.
Eurotunnel services between France, Britain resume after strike
World News // 2 days ago
Eurotunnel services between France, Britain resume after strike
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Eurotunnel said services were getting back to normal Friday, 24 hours after a flash strike over pay by French employees crippled a vital undersea rail link between France and Britain.
Japan approves record $56B defense budget, plans to send Patriot missiles to U.S.
World News // 2 days ago
Japan approves record $56B defense budget, plans to send Patriot missiles to U.S.
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Japanese Parliament approved a record $56 billion defense budget proposal for fiscal 2024 along with revisions allowing it to send ammunition to the United States and potentially aid Ukraine's war efforts.
