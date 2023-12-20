Trending
EU agrees on landmark reform of asylum seeker, migrant rules

By Paul Godfrey
The European Council and the European Parliament have reached a preliminary deal Wednesday to deliver on promises to reform the 27-country bloc's rules on asylum and migration, the two bodies said Wednesday. File Photo by Patrick Seeger/EPA-EFE
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The European Council and the European Parliament reached a landmark deal to deliver on a promise to reform the 27-country bloc's rules on asylum and migration, the two bodies said Wednesday.

The overhaul will finally resolve long-running rows over which EU member state is responsible for handling an asylum application, cooperation between member states and how to handle crises, including the "weaponization" of migrants, according to a news release.

The deal on the core political elements of five key regulations aims to address the concerns of front-line countries bearing the brunt of migration from Africa and the Middle East and northern European states who believe too many migrants are not staying put in the first country they set foot in.

Southern states will implement tougher asylum rules and be given greater powers to remove failed asylum seekers while northern states may either accept a migrant quota or pay into a joint fund, according to the preliminary agreement which must be formally ratified for it to come into force.

The deal could also face delays from the time it would take member states to incorporate the new rules into existing national legislation.

"The EU is delivering on its promise to improve the asylum and migration system. Citizens across the EU want their governments to deal with the migration challenge and today is a big step in this direction," said Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez, the interior minister of Spain, which holds the current presidency of the council.

"This reform is a crucial piece of the puzzle. But the EU also remains committed to tackling the root causes of migration, working together with countries of origin and transit and addressing the scourge of migrant smuggling."

Amnesty International condemned the migration pact calling it a setback that would lead to more people being held in de facto detention at EU borders, including families with children and people in vulnerable situations.

"This agreement will set back European asylum law for decades to come. Its likely outcome is a surge in suffering on every step of a person's journey to seek asylum in the EU," said Amnesty International European Institutions Office Director said Eve Geddie.

"From the way they are treated by countries outside the EU, their access to asylum and legal support at Europe's border, to their reception within the EU, this agreement is designed to make it harder for people to access safety."

She said the plan would lower safeguards for people seeking asylum in the EU, with more people channeled through substandard asylum procedures, instead of a fair and full assessment of their claims.

The EU move came as French lawmakers passed a tough new immigration bill after months of political rancor.

The final legislation making it more difficult for migrants to bring their families to join them in France and restricting welfare access won the support of both President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party and Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party.

The vote split Macron's centrist party with Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau resigning over the issue.

