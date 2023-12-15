Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exercised his veto Friday to block a proposed $55 billion European Union aid package for Ukraine, defying the will of the bloc's 26 other states who only hours earlier voted to open formal EU accession talks with Kyiv. File Photo by Zoltan Fischer/EPA-EFE Hungarian Prime Minister Office Handout

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Hungary blocked a $55 billion European Union aid package for Ukraine Friday, defying the will of the bloc's 26 other states who only hours earlier voted to open EU accession negotiations with Kyiv. Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the proposed package of grants and loans for Ukraine over the next four years at a rancorous budget session of the European Council in Brussels that went on into the early hours -- but left open the possibility of removing his objection in the new year. Advertisement

"Summary of the nightshift: veto for the extra money to Ukraine, veto for the Multiannual Financial Framework review," he wrote in a post on X.

"We will come back to the issue next year in the European Council after proper preparation."

Orban had earlier also opposed the move to begin formal EU membership talks with Ukraine, which is seeking to join when the war with Russia is at an end, but abstained in Thursday's otherwise unanimous vote.

European Council President Charles Michel, without naming Hungary as the lone holdout, confirmed in a news release that the financial package for Ukraine -- $36.2 billion in loans and $18.6 billion in grants -- was "firmly supported" by 26 out of 27 heads of state or governments.

"We will revert early next year," said Michel.

The decision is another setback for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his quest to shore up backing for his war-torn country, three days after failing to persuade U.S. lawmakers to approve an emergency round of support worth $61 billion, part of a $111 billion supplemental aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security concerns.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer D-N.Y., postponed the upper chamber's Christmas recess which was due to start Friday over the issue, ordering senators to reconvene Monday to negotiate a way through on President Joe Biden's funding plan which Republicans have holding up over in a row over immigration.