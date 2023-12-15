Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Hungary blocked a $55 billion European Union aid package for Ukraine Friday, defying the will of the bloc's 26 other states who only hours earlier voted to open EU accession negotiations with Kyiv.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban vetoed the proposed package of grants and loans for Ukraine over the next four years at a rancorous budget session of the European Council in Brussels that went on into the early hours -- but left open the possibility of removing his objection in the new year.