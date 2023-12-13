Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 11:13 AM

U.S., British officials sanction Hamas-related individuals

By Clyde Hughes
The United States and Britain on Wednesday coordinated for sanctions against multiple individuals associated with Hamas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | The United States and Britain on Wednesday coordinated for sanctions against multiple individuals associated with Hamas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain issued another round of sanctions against Hamas on Wednesday as the militant group continued its fight against Israel.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it coordinated in sanctions closely with British officials against several key individuals working with Hamas and connected with its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Advertisement

British and U.S. officials said the sanctions targeted the financiers of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad with new sanctions "in fresh clampdown on terror groups." They said the coordinated sanctions aim to isolate Hamas by freezing assets and imposing travel bans.

"Hamas continues to rely heavily on networks of well-placed officials and affiliates, exploiting seemingly permissive jurisdictions to direct fundraising campaigns for the group's benefit and funneling those illicit proceeds to support its military activities in Gaza," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson in a statement.

Related

"We remain focused, as do our allies and partners, on leveraging our collective tools and authorities to degrade Hamas's ability to fund additional attacks and further destabilize the region."

Mentioned in the sanctions are Gaza-based Ismail Musa Ahmad Barhum of the Hamas Shura Council; Turkey-based Haroun Mansour Yaqoub Nasser Al-Din, head of Hamas's Jerusalem office; Ali Abed Al Rahman Baraka, head of Hamas's National Relations Abroad; Jihad Muhammad Shaker Yaghmour, Hamas's official representative to Turkey; Maher Rebhi Obeid, a Lebanon-based senior Hamas political leader; Nizar Mohammed Awadallah, a Gaza-based member of Hamas's board and part of the Hamas Political Bureau; Hassan Al-Wardian, a senior Hamas official in Bethlehem; and Turkey-based Mehmet Kaya, another financier.

Advertisement

The British sanctions included seven individuals including Maher Obeid and Ali Baraka as well as Mahmoud Zahar, the leader and co-founder of Hamas; Akram al-Ajouri, the Deputy Secretary General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad; Khaled Chouman and Rida Al Khamis, who it said channeled funds to Hamas through Lebanon-based currency exchanges and Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, a Hamas financier based in Algeria.

"Hamas can have no future in Gaza," British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said. "Today's sanctions on Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad will continue to cut off their access to funding and isolate them further. We will continue to work with partners to reach a long-term political solution so that Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace."

Latest Headlines

Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain highly exposed to crippling ransomware attacks, says report
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Britain could be brought to a standstill from a "catastrophic ransomware attack" due to a lack of preparedness and investment, a panel of MPs and peers warned Wednesday.
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
World News // 4 hours ago
Ukraine says 53 hurt in Russian missile attack on Kyiv
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Ukrainian officials said Wednesday morning that Moscow launched an overnight attack on the capital of Kyiv, injuring 53.
U.N. climate summit inks deal committing to move away from fossil fuel use
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. climate summit inks deal committing to move away from fossil fuel use
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations climate summit in Dubai reached a historic deal early Wednesday that calls on countries to transition away from the use of fossil fuels for the first time.
Navalny misses hearing as concerns over whereabouts deepen
World News // 22 hours ago
Navalny misses hearing as concerns over whereabouts deepen
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The mystery surrounding the whereabouts of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny reached a new level Tuesday when a scheduled hearing, at which he was supposed to appear, was postponed.
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, four days after the Security Council ditched a similar plan when the United States vetoed it.
Egypt's polls close with Sisi heading for a third term as president
World News // 18 hours ago
Egypt's polls close with Sisi heading for a third term as president
CAIRO, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Egypt's election drew to a close on Tuesday night, with incumbent President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi widely expected to cruise to a third term in office against the backdrop of an economic crisis and the war in Gaza.
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
World News // 20 hours ago
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli forces stormed one of north Gaza's last functional healthcare facilities Tuesday, as international organizations warned that disease is spreading among millions of displaced people in Gaza.
500 arrested in global crackdown on illegal wildlife trade
World News // 1 day ago
500 arrested in global crackdown on illegal wildlife trade
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A monthlong sting targeting international wildlife trafficking led to 500 arrests and the seizure of 2,114 endangered species, according to a readout from a joint probe by Interpol and the World Customs Organization.
British police launch investigation into asylum seeker death aboard barge
World News // 1 day ago
British police launch investigation into asylum seeker death aboard barge
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- An asylum seeker was found dead Tuesday aboard an accommodation barge moored on the south coast of Britain, authorities said.
23 soldiers killed in suicide truck bombing in northwest Pakistan
World News // 1 day ago
23 soldiers killed in suicide truck bombing in northwest Pakistan
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- At least 23 Pakistani soldiers were killed and dozens were injured early Tuesday in a suicide bombing after a truck loaded with explosives was driven into the perimeter wall of a police compound near the border with Afgh
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement