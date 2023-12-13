Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 10:31 AM

House to vote on resolution to condemn anti-Semitism testimony by university presidents

By A.L. Lee
The House on Wednesday will vote on a resolution introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., condemning testimony by presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn that Stefanik said failed to address anti-Semitism on their campuses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | The House on Wednesday will vote on a resolution introduced by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., condemning testimony by presidents of Harvard, MIT and UPenn that Stefanik said failed to address anti-Semitism on their campuses. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans introduced a resolution to condemn last week's congressional testimony by university presidents amid outrage over their perceived failure to address growing anti-Semitism on American college campuses.

A vote on the bill is set for Wednesday -- more than a week after lawmakers grilled Harvard University President Claudine Gay, MIT President Sally Kornbluth, and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill for allegedly not enforcing their codes of conduct as some students threatened violence and called for the killing of Jews amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

The resolution is co-sponsored by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.,

Stefanik was the most vocal critic at the Dec. 5 hearing of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, where she excoriated the school administrators for being too soft on anti-Semitic viewpoints expressed on their respective campuses -- leading to an explosive debate that questioned the limits of free speech.

Advertisement

During the contentious proceedings, the nation's foremost academic leaders faced fierce criticism for not providing direct answers when Stefanik asked whether they condemned speech that called for the destruction of Israel and the genocide of Jews.

Rather than unequivocally denouncing anti-Semitism, the educators cited school policies on harassment and bullying, asserting that their responses on certain conduct would depend on situational context, which infuriated lawmakers.

"These are Ivy League university presidents that were asked a softball question: 'Does calling for the genocide of Jews count as harassment under their school's policies?' That's not a trick question, and it's infuriating that these leaders of young people would try to equivocate with some nonsense about 'it depends on the context,'" Moskowitz said in a statement.

Following the hearing, Stefanik sent a letter to the governing boards of Harvard, MIT and Penn to demand the immediate resignation of the administrators and called for an action plan to ensure the protection of Jewish students, faculty and community members.

Magill has since resigned, while Gay and Kornbluth continue to face calls for their removal, although Harvard's board announced on Tuesday that Gay will keep her position as the first Black president of the school, a role that she assumed in July.

Advertisement

Gay also received support from more than 700 members of Harvard's faculty, as well as the executive committee of the Harvard Alumni Association.

In a separate matter, Harvard initiated an independent review into allegations regarding three academic papers written by Gay and found "a few instances of inadequate citation."

In a statement announcing the upcoming vote, Stefanik continued to describe the educators' testimony as "morally bankrupt," in an effort to pressure them to step down.

"This is not a partisan issue but a question of moral clarity which is why our colleagues from across the aisle have come together with us to introduce a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on university campuses as well as the morally bankrupt testimonies," Stefanik said. "We are only just beginning to address the pervasive rot of anti-Semitism that has infected America's higher education system and we will not stop until it is rooted out and those responsible for fostering its growth are held accountable. Anti-Semitism has no place in America."

Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., has also announced an investigation into the policies and disciplinary procedures at U.S. institutions of higher learning.

Foxx said the probe will include substantial document requests, and the committee will "not hesitate to utilize compulsory measures, including subpoenas, if a full response is not immediately forthcoming."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wholesale prices unchanged in November as U.S. inflation continues to cool
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Wholesale prices unchanged in November as U.S. inflation continues to cool
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. inflation continues to cool as the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that seasonally adjusted wholesale prices were unchanged in November.
Biden administration announces state-level guidelines to curb gun violence
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden administration announces state-level guidelines to curb gun violence
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced Wednesday recommended guidelines for states to slow the cycle of gun violence.
Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles over risk of Autosteer crashes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla recalls more than 2 million vehicles over risk of Autosteer crashes
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall affecting more than 2 million Tesla vehicles over crash risks related to their autopilot controls.
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sarasota, Fla., school board calls for Bridget Ziegler's resignation
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida school board called for the resignation of Bridget Ziegler amid a criminal sexual assault investigation against her husband that also brought to light details about their sex lives.
House Republicans set to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Republicans set to vote to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- House Republicans plan a vote that would formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden and allow three committees to continue investigating whether there are "sufficient grounds" to charge the incumbent.
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden warns Israel may lose global support over 'indiscriminate bombing' of Gaza
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said he warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel's "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza was eroding international support for the war against Hamas.
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old man has been charged with violently attacking a Jewish couple who were walking to a Beverly Hills synagogue on the weekend, Los Angeles County.
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Seven Virginia elementary school students ingested fentanyl-laced gummy bears, resulting in five of the children requiring medical attention, authorities and officials said.
FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Law enforcement and security officials are warning of that the threat of a lone-actor violence is likely heightened due to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- After increasing pressure from lawmakers and health advocates, Amazon, Walmart and Target all agreed Tuesday to stop selling water beads, marketed to children, by the end of the year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement