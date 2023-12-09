Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 9, 2023 / 3:49 PM

Lawmakers call for 3 university presidents to resign following anti-Semitism testimony

By Simon Druker
Harvard University president Claudine Gay is among three academic leaders under pressure after their testimony this week in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE
1 of 2 | Harvard University president Claudine Gay is among three academic leaders under pressure after their testimony this week in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce. File Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- A group of 72 mainly Republican U.S. House members are calling for the presidents of three prominent universities to be fired or resign over what they call their inaction in combating anti-Semitism on campus.

The presidents of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and University of Pennsylvania faced mounting pressure on Saturday after video of their joint appearance before a House committee earlier this week went viral online.

Advertisement

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., joined Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., in sending a joint letter Friday to the members of the governing boards of all three institutions regarding University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, Harvard's Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth.

The letter was signed by 72 House members. Moskowitz and Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey were the only Democrats to lend their names.

Related

"Jewish students should have found comfort on their campuses. Instead, many Jewish and Israeli students have faced an increasingly hostile educational environment, in the form of targeted harassment, protesters calling for the elimination of the Jewish state, and even acts of violence," the letter reads.

"This is a clear result of the failure of university leadership. To hold universities accountable, Congress held a hearing on confronting campus anti-Semitism. Testimony provided by presidents of your institutions showed a complete absence of moral clarity and illuminated the problematic double standards and dehumanization of the Jewish communities that your university presidents enabled."

Advertisement

It calls for the immediate dismissal of the trio of collegiate leaders.

"The university presidents' responses to questions aimed at addressing the growing trend of anti-Semitism on college and university campuses were abhorrent," the lawmakers assert, adding that all three "were evasive and dismissive, failing to simply condemn such action."

Magill, Kornbluth and Gay testified Tuesday in front of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at a hearing entitled "Holding Campus Leaders Accountable and Confronting Anti-Semitism."

Stefanik asked all three presidents during the contentious hearing if they considered rallies calling for genocide against Jewish people to be harassment worthy of action.

In her testimony, Gay said the answer wasn't cut-and-dried and depended on context, such as if the speech is "targeted at an individual."

Magill, meanwhile, said it could be a violation of school policy if it was followed up by certain conduct, while Kornbluth such calls for genocide would be "investigated as harassment if pervasive and severe."

Following the hearing, the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton Business School board sent an open letter to Magill, insisting she clarify her position.

Harvard's education department said at the end of November it was investigating a complaint of antisemitism on campus.

Advertisement

The university was also added to a list of 57 educational institutions, including elementary and secondary schools, that are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for "discrimination involving shared ancestry."

Unrest and protests have blanketed school campuses across the United States since Israel first began its current war with Hamas in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill approving state's redrawn congressional map
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed legislation redrawing the state's congressional map after the previous one, also drawn up by Republican state lawmakers, was ruled unconstitutional.
U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. vetoes Security Council resolution calling for immediate Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling on Israeli to implement an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza, producing a backlash from Arab states.
Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Severe storms to rumble and roar from Mississippi Valley to Atlantic coast
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Thunderstorms will erupt this weekend as a strengthening storm system triggers severe weather that could threaten lives and property as early as Saturday afternoon over the Mississippi Valley.
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has asked the state Supreme Court to intervene and stop a Dallas woman from having an abortion.
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Biden administration urges housing providers to stock overdose reversal drugs
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged local housing providers and community development groups across the country to help the federal government expand access to naloxone and other opioid overdose drugs.
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Massachusetts authorities on Friday filed civil charges against an avowed neo-Nazi group they say has engaged in "violent, threatening and intimidating conduct" against the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants.
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden announces $3B to "fast-track" nation's first high-speed rail line
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday announced $8.2 billion in federal funds for new rail projects, including $3 billion for nation's first high-speed system between Nevada and California.
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Americans are divided on Joe Biden's response to Israel-Gaza conflict with more disapproving of the president's response than approving of it, according to the Pew Research Center.
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley sentenced to life with no parole
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan teen who pleaded guilty last year to killing four of his classmates in a 2021 school shooting faces life in prison without parole when a judge hands down the sentence on Friday.
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Honeywell to buy Global Access Solutions from Carrier in $4.95 billion cash deal
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Carrier Global Corporation said Friday it plans to sell its Global Access Solutions security business to Honeywell for $4.95 billion. Honeywell confirmed the deal in an all-cash transaction.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
6 teens involved in beheading of French teacher convicted, sentenced
Israel continues push into Gaza, where rockets launch to target Tel Aviv
Israel continues push into Gaza, where rockets launch to target Tel Aviv
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Texas Supreme Court temporarily halts ruling allowing Dallas woman to get an abortion
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Citing civil rights violations, Massachusetts files charges against neo-Nazi group
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Pew: More Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Gaza crisis than approve it
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement