Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 9:49 AM / Updated at 10:27 AM

House to probe universities after 'unacceptable' testimony on anti-Semitism

By Doug Cunningham
Demonstrators gather to denounce anti-Semitism at a March for Israel on the National Mall in Washington on November 14. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 4 | Demonstrators gather to denounce anti-Semitism at a March for Israel on the National Mall in Washington on November 14. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The House Committee on Education and the Workforce will investigate policies and disciplinary procedures at higher learning institutions over allegations of anti-Semitism amid Israel's war with Hamas.

Committee Chairwoman Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said the probe was triggered by "absolutely unacceptable" responses from presidents of three universities during congressional testimony this week on anti-Semitism on American campuses.

Advertisement

Harvard President Claudine Gay, MIT President Sally Kornbluth and University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill testified Tuesday, citing policies that weigh free speech rights against threatening conduct and responsibility of keeping students safe.

They have since been the target of criticism for not going far enough to denounce anti-Semitism.

Related

"Committee members have deep concerns with their leadership and their failure to take steps to provide Jewish students the safe learning environment they are due under law," Foxx said.

"The disgusting targeting and harassment of Jewish students is not limited to these institutions, and other universities should expect investigations, as well, as their litany of similar failures has not gone unnoticed."

Foxx said her committee's investigation will include substantial document requests, and the committee will "not hesitate to utilize compulsory measures, including subpoenas, if a full response is not immediately forthcoming."

Advertisement

The committee made no mention of investigating Islamophobia on campuses, but Foxx said the probe will be focused not simply on anti-Semitism, but on "the learning environments," as well as the policies and discipline procedures of universities.

Students and faculty have also accused Magill of trying to silence support for Palestinians.

UPenn lost a $100 million donation from Ross L. Stevens, who said he was "appalled by the university's stance on anti-Semitism on campus."

"Its permissive approach to hate speech calling for violence against Jews and laissez-faire attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students would violate any policies or rules that prohibit harassment and discrimination based on religion," he wrote in a letter to the university.

In a video released after her testimony, Magill said she "was not focused on, but I should have been, the irrefutable fact that a call for genocide of Jewish people is a call for some of the most terrible violence human beings can perpetrate."

She said her answer before Congress about statements calling for genocide of Jews was focused on university policy that speech alone is not punishable due to First Amendment protections, clarifying that calling for genocide would be harassment or intimidation.

Advertisement

In a statement released Thursday, Gay also sought to assert that the university would not tolerate calls for genocide.

"There are some who have confused a right to free expression with the idea that Harvard will condone calls for violence against Jewish students. Let me be clear: Calls for violence or genocide against the Jewish community, or any religious or ethnic group, are vile, they have no place at Harvard and those who threaten our Jewish students will be held to account."

The U.S. Department of Education last month launched an investigation into 57 educational institutions, including Harvard and UPenn, over alleged anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents on campus.

Latest Headlines

U.S. economy adds 199,000 November jobs, unemployment down to 3.7%
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
U.S. economy adds 199,000 November jobs, unemployment down to 3.7%
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that 199,000 jobs were created as the unemployment rate dropped to 3.7%.
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley faces sentencing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley faces sentencing
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan teen who pleaded guilty last year to killing four of his classmates in a 2021 school shooting faces life in prison without parole when a judge hands down the sentence on Friday.
Joe Biden pledges $8.2B for first U.S. high-speed rail system, new rail corridors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Joe Biden pledges $8.2B for first U.S. high-speed rail system, new rail corridors
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will announce $8.2 billion in federal funds to build a new high-speed rail system between California and Nevada in addition to nearly a dozen other major new rail projects nationwide.
Former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run for House seat vacated by George Santos
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run for House seat vacated by George Santos
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- New York Democrats officially picked former Rep. Tom Suozzi to run for his old House seat that became vacant last week after the chamber expelled embattled ex-Rep. George Santos.
U.S. sanctions Houthi facilitator network amid rise in Red Sea attacks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi facilitator network amid rise in Red Sea attacks
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted a complex network of four people and nine companies accused of funding the Iran-backed Houthi militant group in Yemen.
U.S., Britain target 2 Russian hackers with sanctions, expose FSB-backed cyber conspiracy
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., Britain target 2 Russian hackers with sanctions, expose FSB-backed cyber conspiracy
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The United States and Britain announced punitive measures against two Russian hackers on Thursday as they exposed a Kremlin-backed cyber conspiracy that targeted London's democracy.
Medical company fined $480,000 for failing to guard against cyber 'pfishing'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Medical company fined $480,000 for failing to guard against cyber 'pfishing'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A Louisiana medical services company will pay $480,000 to settle claims that it failed to protect nearly 35,000 patients from cyber pfishing, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday.
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A former state police chief in California has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for his role in the Jan. 6th, 2021, riots.
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The special counsel who has been investigating Hunter Biden announced Thursday that he has filed a second indictment against the president's son, charging him with nine tax-related offenses.
Winter storm to bring travel trouble, more than foot of snow to Rockies
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Winter storm to bring travel trouble, more than foot of snow to Rockies
Snow in the Rockies will affect travel in and around cities such as Denver and Salt Lake City.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement