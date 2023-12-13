Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Dec. 13, 2023 / 3:33 AM

Man faces life in prison on charges of attacking Jewish couple in Beverly Hills

By Darryl Coote
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced charges Tuesday against Jarris Jay Silagi, a man accused of attacking a Jewish couple over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office/Website
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon announced charges Tuesday against Jarris Jay Silagi, a man accused of attacking a Jewish couple over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office/Website

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A 44-year-old man has been charged with violently attacking a Jewish couple who were walking to a Beverly Hills synagogue on the weekend, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said, as law enforcement the nation over contends with a surge in anti-Semitic violence.

The suspect, Jarris Jay Silagi, is accused of attacking a 75-year-old man and his wife in Beverly Hills at about 9 p.m. Saturday as they were walking to a synagogue to celebrate Shabbat.

Advertisement

Police accused Silagi of attacking the man with a belt, causing his victim to sustain a laceration to his head.

"During the commission of the crime, the suspect made anti-Semitic statements to the victim," the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a statement, adding that the suspect and his victim had no prior relationship.

Related

Authorities said he also attempted to rob the man's wife.

Silagi was taken into police custody after fleeing the scene. Authorities said police officers detained Silagi after an individual matching the suspect's description was seen fleeing a senior forensic specialist.

Police said he was being held on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, elder abuse and committing a hate crime.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Gascon said Silagi has been charged with two counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and one count each of attempted second-degree robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon.

If convicted, Silagi faces life imprisonment.

Gascon said the prosecution is recommending that Silagi being held on a $1.3 million bail.

"Such acts of anti-Semitism have no place in our community, and we continue to be committed to ensuring justice prevails and holding the defendant accountable," Gascon said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and all those who continue to be targeted for their faith. My office's Hate Crimes Unit will work diligently to bring justice to the victims."

U.S. law enforcement authorities have said there has been an increase in reports of potential hate crimes and other related criminal violations since the war between Hamas and Israel began on Oct. 7.

The Jewish Anti-defamation League said that it has tallied a 388% increase in anti-Semitic incidents of harassment, vandalism and assault in the last two months compared to the same period last year. The Council of American-Islamic Relations also said its offices have received 2,171 requests for help and reports of bias in the last eight weeks, representing a 172% increase over a similar two-month period from the year prior.

Advertisement

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Judiciary Committee over the weekend that his office has seen an increase in hate crimes investigations over the years, particularly targeting the Jewish community, but that there has been an surge since the Israel-Hamas war began.

"That's a troubling trend we were focused on before October 7 that's only gotten worse in the months since," he said.

Latest Headlines

Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Va. elementary students receive medical treatment for ingesting fentanyl-laced gummy bears
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Seven Virginia elementary school students ingested fentanyl-laced gummy bears, resulting in five of the children requiring medical attention, authorities and officials said.
FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI, DHS: Israel-Hamas war raises lone-actor threat in U.S. this holiday season
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Law enforcement and security officials are warning of that the threat of a lone-actor violence is likely heightened due to the war between Israel and Hamas.
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Amazon, Walmart, Target to stop selling dangerous water bead toys
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- After increasing pressure from lawmakers and health advocates, Amazon, Walmart and Target all agreed Tuesday to stop selling water beads, marketed to children, by the end of the year.
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed sweeping Russia-related sanctions on Tuesday, designating more than 250 people and companies in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, China and the two Koreas.
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In a legal decision that could have wide-ranging implications, a jury has sided with Fortnite maker Epic Games, finding that Google violates antitrust laws with its Android mobile app store.
Biden meets with Zelensky, warns no U.S. aid to Ukraine would be Putin 'Christmas gift'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden meets with Zelensky, warns no U.S. aid to Ukraine would be Putin 'Christmas gift'
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, as Republicans held firm against advancing more aid to Ukraine without addressing their concerns about the U.S. border.
Santa Ana winds to return across Southern California
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Santa Ana winds to return across Southern California
Strong winds will howl across parts of Southern California this week that could cause damage and increase the risk for wildfires, following on the heels of a Santa Ana event that took place last weekend.
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The judge overseeing Rudy Giuliani's defamation trial said Tuesday he may have again defamed the two Georgia election workers at the center of the trial in comments outside the courtroom.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches investigation into Media Matters
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launches investigation into Media Matters
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has informed Media Matters that it is under investigation following a lawsuit from X, alleging that the watchdog group had done harm to X's reputation.
Republicans, Democrats grapple with identity crises as election year looms
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Republicans, Democrats grapple with identity crises as election year looms
CLIVE, Iowa, Dec. 12 (UPI) -- In this era of political crisis, parties are testing what it means to be a Republican or Democrat. That friction, and the uncertainty it brings, is nothing new. But the current iteration may have broader consequences.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Israeli troops storm Gaza hospital as disease spreads among displaced Palestinians
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
Judge says Rudy Giuliani may have defamed Georgia election workers again
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demands immediate Gaza cease-fire
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
Google loses antitrust case with Fortnite maker Epic Games
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
U.S. imposes sweeping Russia-related sanctions against 250 people, companies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement