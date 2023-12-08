Trending
Advertisement
World News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 10:16 AM

Britain takes first step toward antitrust probe of Microsoft-OpenAI partnership

By Paul Godfrey
Britain's anti-trust regulator fired the opening salvo Friday of a possible investigation into whether Microsoft's $10 billion investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI is, in fact, a merger that could lead to a "substantial lessening of competition." File photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE
Britain's anti-trust regulator fired the opening salvo Friday of a possible investigation into whether Microsoft's $10 billion investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI is, in fact, a merger that could lead to a "substantial lessening of competition." File photo by Wu Hao/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Britain's antitrust regulator fired the opening salvo Friday of a possible investigation into whether Microsoft's $10 billion investment in ChatGPT developer OpenAI is, in fact, a merger that could lead to a "substantial lessening of competition."

Launching the so-called "invitation to comment" consultation was an opportunity for Microsoft and OpenAI and third parties to opine on the partnership and its potential impact on Britain's AI market, the Competition and Markets Authority said in a news release.

Advertisement

"The invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA's information-gathering process and comes in advance of launching any phase 1 investigation, which would only happen once the CMA has received the information it needs from the partnership parties," said CMA senior director for mergers Sorcha O'Carroll.

The four-week ITC is to determine whether Microsoft has effectively acquired control of OpenAI, defined by the CMA as having material influence, de facto control or more than 50% of the voting rights.

Related

The investment, collaboration in technology development and exclusive provision of Microsoft cloud services to OpenAI represented "a close, multi-faceted relationship" with "significant activities in foundation models and related markets," together with Microsoft's involvement in governance changes, all pointed to a potential merger situation, the CMA said.

Advertisement

Pledging to cooperate fully with the CMA, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith said both companies remained independent and that the relationship bore no resemblance to Google's 2014 acquisition of British AI lab DeepMind.

"Since 2019, we've forged a partnership with OpenAI that has fostered more AI innovation and competition, while preserving independence for both companies.

"The only thing that has changed is that Microsoft will now have a non-voting observer on OpenAI's board, which is very different from an acquisition such as Google's purchase of DeepMind in the U.K. We will work closely with the CMA to provide all the information it needs."

The British action comes two weeks after OpenAI founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman were fired by the board, prompting a revolt by staff who threatened to quit in protest. Most of the board members were then removed before a newly appointed board re-hired Altman and Brockman days later.

In October, after extracting a series of concessions from Microsoft, the CMA withdrew its objections to the U.S. software giant's planned takeover of Call of Duty video game maker Activision, praising the revised deal as a "gamechanger that would promote competition."

Advertisement

British approval was the final hurdle that cleared the way for completion of the $69 billion acquisition, having already been given the green light by the European Union and United States.

Latest Headlines

Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
World News // 2 hours ago
Prince Harry loses early fight against Mail on Sunday publisher
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A British High Court judge Friday ruled against Prince Harry's effort to deny the Mail on Sunday publisher from using an "honest opinion" defense in his libel suit.
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to prisoner exchange, work toward peace treaty
World News // 6 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan agree to prisoner exchange, work toward peace treaty
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to exchange prisoners as they recommit to normalizing relations with intentions of reaching a peace treaty, their two governments said.
Former envoy to U.S., Bi-khim Hsiao, may become Taiwan's next VP
World News // 19 hours ago
Former envoy to U.S., Bi-khim Hsiao, may become Taiwan's next VP
WASHINGTON, Dec. 7 (UPI) -- After recently leaving her post as Taiwan's envoy to the United States, Bi-khim Hsiao appears headed to become her country's next vice president, according to public opinion polls.
Russia sets presidential election for March 2024
World News // 1 day ago
Russia sets presidential election for March 2024
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Russia's Senate voted Thursday to hold the country's next presidential election in March 2024, with incumbent President Vladimir Putin widely expected to announce his candidacy and win another term.
G7 pledges to restrict Russian diamond imports
World News // 22 hours ago
G7 pledges to restrict Russian diamond imports
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The G7 group of nations has pledged to impose restrictions on Russian diamond imports, mirroring a similar proposal from the European Commission.
Rights groups say Israeli attack that killed journalist in Lebanon appeared deliberate
World News // 1 day ago
Rights groups say Israeli attack that killed journalist in Lebanon appeared deliberate
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Two human rights groups say that Israel should face war crime charges for an attack that killed one journalist and injured six others while covering the current Israeli-Hamas conflict in Lebanon.
Britain accuses Russia of cyberattacks aimed at democratic processes
World News // 1 day ago
Britain accuses Russia of cyberattacks aimed at democratic processes
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said Thursday that Russia has attacked Britain with years of sustained cyber operations targeting democratic processes.
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
World News // 1 day ago
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Up to 600 North Korean escapees have "vanished" after being forcibly repatriated from China, a Seoul-based human rights organization said Thursday.
U.S. offers 'unwavering support' for Guyana amid Venezuelan annexation plan
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. offers 'unwavering support' for Guyana amid Venezuelan annexation plan
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged support for Guyana and its sovereignty on Wednesday in a growing dispute over the oil-rich Essequibo region that Venezuela is now claiming after a referendum.
U.N. chief presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. chief presses Security Council to act on Gaza cease-fire
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday invoked a rarely used article of the U.N. charter to pressure the Security Council to call for a humanitarian cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Lori Daybell arraigned in 2019 death of fourth husband
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
Hundreds of North Korean defectors 'vanished' after China deportations, rights group says
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
Trump says he will appeal judge's immunity ruling in federal election conspiracy case
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Former police chief sentenced to 11 years for role in Jan. 6 riot
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Fifth, sixth Republican primary debates revealed for Iowa, New Hampshire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement