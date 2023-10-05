Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 5, 2023 / 9:46 AM

Amazon, Microsoft face antitrust probe by British regulators over cloud computing

By Paul Godfrey
British antitrust authorities opened an investigation Thursday into the country's $9.1 billion cloud computing market after the communications regulator complained that Amazon and Microsoft were too dominant. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
British antitrust authorities opened an investigation Thursday into the country's $9.1 billion cloud computing market after the communications regulator complained that Amazon and Microsoft were too dominant. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British antitrust authorities opened a two-year investigation Thursday into the country's $9.1 billion cloud computing market after a complaint from the communications regulator that Amazon and Microsoft were squeezing out competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority confirmed in a news release that it had opened a case, and appointed a four-person inquiry group from its independent panel of members with a statutory timetable that called for its probe to be completed by April 2025.

Advertisement

The decision came after a year-long study of the cloud computing market by Ofcom found numerous issues that could limit competition including high fees for transferring data out, committed spend discounts and technical restrictions that made it difficult for business customers to switch providers, or use multiple providers.

Ofcom said it was "particularly concerned" about the combined 70-80% market share of the sector's leading players, Amazon and Microsoft, which it designates "hyperscalers," by virtue of the fact the vast majority of cloud customers use their services in some form.

Read More

"If left unchecked, competition could deteriorate in a critical digital market for the U.K. economy," Ofcom added.

CMA said it agreed that public cloud infrastructure services needed to be scrutinized in-depth because Britain's $9.1 billion market underpinned a whole array of online services from social media to AI.

Advertisement

"Many businesses now completely rely on cloud services, making effective competition in this market essential," said CMA CEO Sarah Cardell.

"Strong competition ensures a level playing field so that market power doesn't end up in the hands of a few players -- unlocking the full potential of these rapidly evolving digital markets so that people, businesses, and the U.K. economy can get the maximum benefits."

The CMA's investigation will determine whether competition in the cloud market is working as it should and if not, recommend the steps necessary to rectify issues flagged up.

In September, the authority granted preliminary approval for a restructured offer by Microsoft in its $69 billion bid to take over video game developer Activision-Blizzard after earlier blocking it due to concerns over the U.S. software giant's dominance in cloud computing.

The CMA gave the go-ahead, pending a consultation that ends Friday, after Microsoft proposed transferring cloud streaming rights for Activision-Blizzard games to French developer Ubisoft. The regulator said the revised deal "substantially addressed concerns" around the dominance the merger would give Microsoft in cloud gaming, "opening the door to the deal being cleared."

Latest Headlines

Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in literature
World News // 49 minutes ago
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins 2023 Nobel Prize in literature
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature Thursday for an expansive body of work that has established him as one of the world's most celebrated writers.
South Korea to test interbank digital currency
World News // 1 hour ago
South Korea to test interbank digital currency
SEOUL, Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The South Korean government plans to begin testing central bank digital currency this month.
6.6-magnitude earthquake produces small tsunami near Japanese island
World News // 1 hour ago
6.6-magnitude earthquake produces small tsunami near Japanese island
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake in the western Pacific Ocean Thursday morning created small tsunami waves to wash on Japanese shores, officials said.
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank plunge, triggering trading halt amid debt fears
World News // 2 hours ago
Shares of Britain's Metro Bank plunge, triggering trading halt amid debt fears
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Trade in shares of Britain's Metro Bank on the London Stock Exchange was halted twice Thursday morning after a price crash triggered the exchange's circuit breaker mechanism.
EU climate report: September broke heat records; 2023 on pace for hottest year
World News // 2 hours ago
EU climate report: September broke heat records; 2023 on pace for hottest year
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Earth experienced the warmest September in recorded history in 2023, with average surface air temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, according to new climate data from the European Union.
Britain axes Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 railway
World News // 3 hours ago
Britain axes Birmingham to Manchester leg of HS2 railway
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Britain canceled the Birmingham to Manchester leg of a $121 billion high-speed rail line between London with the north, with the money saved to be funneled back into faster rail links between big cities in the north.
Flooding in northeastern India kills 14, leaves 104 missing
World News // 5 hours ago
Flooding in northeastern India kills 14, leaves 104 missing
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Flooding in India's northeastern state of Sikkim has killed at least 14 people, government officials said Thursday as a search-and-rescue operation was launched to find more than 100 missing people.
Russia may attack civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine, Britain warns
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia may attack civilian ships in Black Sea and blame Ukraine, Britain warns
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- British intelligence is warning that Russia may attack civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea and then lay blame on Ukraine.
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year
World News // 17 hours ago
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled a plan Wednesday to prevent smoking-related deaths for future generations by raising the age to buy cigarettes one year every year "so that eventually no one can buy them."
Venezuela opens new consulates in Colombia amid record migration
World News // 21 hours ago
Venezuela opens new consulates in Colombia amid record migration
MEDELLIN, Colombia, Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Five new consulates are offering services to Venezuelans across Colombia, another step in renewed relations between the South American neighbors under Colombia's left-wing President Gustavo Petro.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
20 GOP senators vow to block legislation that does not fund U.S. government
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Trump lashes out at DA as he returns to court for third day of $250 million civil fraud case
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Biden administration waives 26 federal laws to build more border wall
Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise announce they want to be next House speaker
Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise announce they want to be next House speaker
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reveals plan to raise smoking age every year
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement