Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 14, 2023 / 1:00 AM

Mexico's first non-binary magistrate found dead at home after receiving threats

By Mark Moran
Mexican police are investigating the apparent murder of Latin America's country's first non-binary magistrate. Jesus Ociel Baena Saucedo was found dead in his Aguascalientes home Monday, the victim of an apparent stabbing. File Photo by Ulises Ruiz Basurto/EPA
Mexican police are investigating the apparent murder of Latin America's country's first non-binary magistrate. Jesus Ociel Baena Saucedo was found dead in his Aguascalientes home Monday, the victim of an apparent stabbing. File Photo by Ulises Ruiz Basurto/EPA

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- One of Mexico's most prominent LGBTQ+ activists has been killed in an apparent knife attack in his home in the west-central state of Aguascalientes, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced during a morning news conference Monday.

"We are just finding out," Lopez Obrador said from the Mexican state of Sonora, "The investigation is going to be carried out, it is not known up to this moment if it was a homicide or an accident."

Advertisement

Thirteen months after being sworn in as the first non-binary electoral magistrate in Latin America, Jesus Ociel Baena Saucedo was found dead in his Agauscalientes home Monday morning, the apparent victim of a knife attack. The state prosecutor's office said Baena was found with injuries consistent with knife wounds about 9 a.m. Monday. A person thought to be Baena's partner was also found dead in the home, also with knife wounds.

"We don't know if it is a homicide or an accident," said Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the head of Mexico's Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection. "An investigation is going to be done."

Advertisement

The death of Baena and the partner prompted LGBTQ+ rights groups, who expressed shock and outrage, to call for stronger anti-discrimination laws in Mexico.

Baena was born in 1984 according to a social media profile, and was an appointed judge with the Electoral Tribunal of the State of Aguascalientes, a division of the Mexican justice system that specializes in election-related matters.

Baena was born in Saltillo, Coahuila and had lived in Aguascalientes for 11 years. Baena earned a law degree from the Faculty of Jurisprudence of the Autonomous University of Coahuila, and also received a master's degree in constitutional law and government policies.

Baena made history by receiving a reissued birth certificate with a box added for "non-binary," and later obtaining Mexico's first non-binary passport from the Civil Registry of Coahuila in honor of the International Day Against Homophobia.

Baena addressed a roundtable discussion Sunday in Oaxaca on LGBTQ+ rights and related issues. Baena pioneered initiatives on behalf of trans children, same-sex marriage and gender-identity recognition, among other rights issues.

In addition to support from the LGBTQ+ community, Baena faced resistance, criticism and hate speech from those outside it. "There were calls from bar associations and people from these bars who [asked] the presiding judge how it was possible that they allowed this type of daring [appointment], especially in a highly conservative state," Baena had said.

Advertisement

Mexico still faces discrimination and violence targeting LGBTQ+ individuals. According to LetraEse, a digital news site focused on sexuality and gender, murders of LGBTQ+ people in Mexico increased by nearly a third from 2020 to 2021.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'
World News // 6 hours ago
Nepal bans TikTok, citing damage to 'social harmony'
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The government of Nepal announced Monday it has banned the TikTok social media video app in the country, citing what it called its negative effect on the nation's "social harmony."
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
World News // 16 hours ago
U.N.: Lack of fuel will force suspension of all Gaza relief efforts within 48 hours
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The director of the United Nations' humanitarian relief efforts in the Gaza Strip warned Monday that all of its operations will be shut down within 48 hours due to a lack of fuel in the besieged enclave.
Samsung to offer real-time call translation on new phones
World News // 13 hours ago
Samsung to offer real-time call translation on new phones
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics announced its next-generation smartphones will come equipped with a real-time call translation service called AI Live Translate Call.
Emirates orders 95 Boeing aircraft for $52 billion
World News // 13 hours ago
Emirates orders 95 Boeing aircraft for $52 billion
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Luxury carrier Emirates Monday exercised options that will see the airline acquire an additional 95 wide-body planes from Boeing to augment its fleet.
Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike
World News // 15 hours ago
Ukrainian man jailed for life for providing Russia with missile coordinates for Kharkiv strike
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian man was sentenced to life in prison Monday after being found guilty of treason for supplying information to Russian forces that led to a deadly cruise missile strike and other attacks on the city of Kharkiv.
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
World News // 16 hours ago
Former PM David Cameron named British foreign secretary in Cabinet shakeup
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- In his first major cabinet reshuffle since becoming British prime minister, Rishi Sunak on Monday replaced his controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and brought back former PM David Cameron as foreign secretary.
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets hit two Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria in "defensive" airstrikes ordered by President Biden in response to a surge in attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
World News // 18 hours ago
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea updated their joint deterrence strategy against North Korea for the first time in a decade Monday, revising the plan to better respond to the North's missile and nuclear threats.
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
World News // 1 day ago
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters took the the streets in Madrid on Sunday against an amnesty deal with Catalan separatists that allows the acting prime minister to stay in power.
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
World News // 1 day ago
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Iceland's public broadcaster RUV, in partnership with the country's civil defense team, announced two live streams to watch the impending eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Jack Smith: Donald Trump broke rules by changing position on televising trial
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
Jacob Chansley, convicted Capitol rioter 'QAnon shaman,' to run for U.S. House
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Vivek Ramaswamy says he would fire half of federal workforce at random
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Secret Service fires on people trying to break into car near Naomi Biden's home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement