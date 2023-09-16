Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2023 / 1:13 PM

Son of 'El Chapo' extradited to United States from Mexico

By Patrick Hilsman
Mexican authorities have extradited high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel leader Ovidio Guzman-Lopez to the United States. He is the son of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Department of State
Mexican authorities have extradited high-ranking Sinaloa Cartel leader Ovidio Guzman-Lopez to the United States. He is the son of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Photo Courtesy of U.S. Department of State

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Mexican officials have extradited high-ranking Sinaloa cartel leader Ovidio Guzman-Lopez, son of convicted drug kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo" Guzman, to the United States.

White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall announced in statement Friday that U.S. and Mexican law enforcement officials have "successfully transferred custody" of Guzman-Lopez to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Advertisement

The son the "El Chapo" "has been indicted for drug trafficking, money laundering, and other violent crimes," Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.

In January, Mexican federal forces captured Guzman-Lopez in the Jesus Maria neighborhood of Culiacan, Mexico. When news of the arrest broke, gun battles broke out in the region leading to more than a dozen deaths.

Read More

"The extradition of Lopez is testament to the significance of the ongoing cooperation between the American and Mexican governments on countering narcotics and other vital challenges, and we thank our Mexican counterparts for their partnership in working to safeguard our peoples from violent criminals," Sherwood-Randall said.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland praised the joint efforts of U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

"This action is the most recent step in the Justice Department's effort to attack every aspect of the cartel's operations," he said in a statement Friday. "The fight against the cartels has involved incredible courage by United States law enforcement and Mexican law enforcement and military servicemembers, many of whom have given their lives in the pursuit of justice."

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Joaquin Guzman's wife, Emma Coronel Aispuro, was released from a halfway house in California.

"El Chapo" himself is currently serving a life sentence at the federal Supermax facility in Colorado.

Latest Headlines

Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Lawyers working with Special Counsel Jack Smith have asked the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference trial to issue a limited gag order, citing "inflammatory" statements made by Trump.
Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau was unexpectedly booted from his position Friday, leading to a 16% drop in stock value during the day's trading.
Amid UAW strike, Biden says automaker profits should be shared with workers
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Amid UAW strike, Biden says automaker profits should be shared with workers
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Friday striking UAW workers deserve a record contract from auto companies that enjoy record profits. He said record U.S. auto profits have not been shared fairly with autoworkers.
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Three Michigan men tied to a fanciful plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during the height of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic because of her strict shutdown rules were found not guilty on state charges by a jury on Friday.
UAW members go on 'historic' strike as deadline to reach new contract expires
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UAW members go on 'historic' strike as deadline to reach new contract expires
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Thousands of auto workers at three U.S. assembly plants went on strike at midnight Thursday when their United Auto Workers union and the Big Three automakers failed to come to an agreement on a new contract.
Prosecutors: 'No valid basis' for Trump election interference judge to recuse herself
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Prosecutors: 'No valid basis' for Trump election interference judge to recuse herself
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Thursday soundly rejected a request by former President Donald Trump to get the judge presiding over his upcoming federal election interference trial to recuse herself.
Google Doodle spotlights activist Luisa Moreno for U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Google Doodle spotlights activist Luisa Moreno for U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Friday's Google Doodle honors Guatemalan American labor organizer, journalist and activist Luisa Moreno.
Third Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Miami
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Third Republican presidential primary debate to be held in Miami
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The third Republican primary debate will be held in Miami, near the home of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and home state of second place, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, sources said on Thursday.
Senate to review Coast Guard's handling of sexual assaults
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Senate to review Coast Guard's handling of sexual assaults
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A U.S. Senate subcommittee has launched a review of the U.S. Coast Guard's handling of dozens of reported sexual assaults committed at its training academy over three decades that were only recently reported to Congress.
LittleOak baby formula being recalled after product sold in U.S. 'illegally'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
LittleOak baby formula being recalled after product sold in U.S. 'illegally'
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- LittleOak will recall its baby formula products after they were "illegally" sold in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Planet Fitness unexpectedly ousts CEO Chris Rondeau
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Last 3 defendants in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot found not guilty
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Special counsel lawyers seek gag order against Trump in election interference case
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero dead at 91
Amid UAW strike, Biden says automaker profits should be shared with workers
Amid UAW strike, Biden says automaker profits should be shared with workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement