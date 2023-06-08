Trending
Advertisement
Health News
June 8, 2023 / 10:09 AM

CDC warns of deadly meningitis linked to Mexican surgical clinics

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Those at risk had procedures done under epidural anesthesia between Jan. 1 and May 13 at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons
Those at risk had procedures done under epidural anesthesia between Jan. 1 and May 13 at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday. Photo by James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. health officials are urgently trying to reach people who've recently had medical procedures at clinics in Matamoros, Mexico, because they may be at risk of potentially fatal fungal meningitis.

Those at risk had procedures done under epidural anesthesia between Jan. 1 and May 13 at River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3 in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

Advertisement

As of June 1, 14 people in the United States had been identified with these suspected infections, 11 with probable infections and two with confirmed infections. Among them, three died. Another 185 people in the United States may have been exposed, according to an agency news release.

Patients could be in danger even if they don't have symptoms or have mild symptoms, and they should seek immediate medical treatment, the CDC noted.

RELATED Deadly tuberculosis strain resistant to approved antibiotics

The CDC sounded the alarm after several U.S. laboratories and the Mexican national laboratory (InDRE) detected the fungus Fusarium solani species complex in the spinal fluid of some patients receiving follow-up care in Mexico or the United States after procedures at the clinic.

In a recent outbreak of central nervous system Fusarium infections in Durango, Mexico, 44% of patients died.

Advertisement

Fungal meningitis is a potentially deadly infection that causes swelling of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord.

RELATED Health officials urge vaccination amid deadly outbreak of meningitis in Florida

Symptoms include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, confusion and eye sensitivity to light.

The infection can quickly become severe and life-threatening.

Go immediately to the emergency room for testing if you were among those who received epidural anesthesia at one of these clinics, the CDC advised.

RELATED Vaccine for meningitis may protect against gonorrhea

The two clinics associated with the outbreak were closed on May 13.

Public health officials also strongly encouraged health care providers to assess any patient, with or without symptoms, who had procedures at these clinics. This includes assessment with MRI and a lumbar puncture collecting cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). The priority should be obtaining CSF for testing.

Health departments and others are encouraged to raise awareness about the outbreak, even if no one in their area has been identified as at risk.

You should also cancel any elective procedure that involves epidural (spinal) anesthesia in Matamoros, Mexico, and any travel associated with such a procedure, until there is evidence that there is no longer a risk for infection, the CDC said.

More information

The Meningitis Research Foundation has more on fungal meningitis.

Advertisement

SOURCE: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, news release, June 6, 2023

Copyright © 2023 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Latest Headlines

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Health News // 1 hour ago
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
As a huge plume of smoke from over 400 Canadian wildfires swept south and turned New York City into a landscape that resembled Mars more than Earth, heart experts warned that air pollution can damage your heart.
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Health News // 6 hours ago
Women's gymnastics has highest concussion risk among college sports in preseason
Researchers studying preseason and regular season concussion rates in college sports found that women's gymnastics led all others for its concussion rate in the preseason.
Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates
Health News // 19 hours ago
Medical debt associated with higher cancer death rates
Folks who are loaded down with medical debt are less likely to survive a bout of cancer, a new study reports.
Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests
Health News // 20 hours ago
Switching to zero-emission vehicles could save 90,000 lives by 2050, report suggests
Electric cars can save millions of lives and reduce healthcare costs by improving air quality so people can breathe better and freer, according to a new report by the American Lung Association.
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
Health News // 21 hours ago
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
The risk of losing sense of taste or smell is now only about 6% to 7% of what it was during the pandemic's early stages, according to researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond, Va.
Study: Volunteer work, recreation activity could lead to 'successful aging'
Health News // 22 hours ago
Study: Volunteer work, recreation activity could lead to 'successful aging'
June 7 (UPI) -- People who participate in volunteer work and recreational activities later in life were less likely to suffer from physical, cognitive, mental or emotional problems, according to a new study.
Some patients with rectal cancer, lymphoma may safely skip radiation therapy
Health News // 1 day ago
Some patients with rectal cancer, lymphoma may safely skip radiation therapy
Radiation therapy might not be necessary in treating some forms of rectal cancer and lymphoma, sparing patients from the toxic treatment, a pair of new clinical trials shows.
Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma
Health News // 1 day ago
Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma
The widely used immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo) is safer and more effective in treating adults and children with advanced Hodgkin lymphoma than the targeted therapy now used as standard care is, a new study shows.
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Health News // 1 day ago
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Once-a-day use of the targeted cancer pill Tagrisso (osimertinib) cut the five-year death rate in half for a subset of patients with early-stage lung cancer, a new clinical trial shows.
Money woes can lead to devastating delays in cancer diagnoses
Health News // 1 day ago
Money woes can lead to devastating delays in cancer diagnoses
Money woes have long been linked to worse healthcare. Now, a new study finds financially strapped patients often put off cancer screenings -- only to learn they have the disease when it's advanced and tougher to treat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Cancer drug Tagrisso slashes death rate among lung cancer patients, study finds
Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma
Trial shows immunotherapy drug Opdivo is safe, effective against Hodgkin lymphoma
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poses danger to heart health
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
Loss of smell from COVID-19 much less likely with new variants, study shows
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
Potentially deadly bacteria found on Gulf Coast, CDC warns
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement