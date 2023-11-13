Advertisement
World News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 6:35 AM / Updated at 6:54 AM

U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria

By Paul Godfrey
U.S. fighter jets hit two more Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria on Sunday in "defensive" attacks following airstrikes on Wednesday on an IRGC weapons storage facility in the eastern Maysalun region of the country that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said was behind drone and rocket strikes targeting American troops. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. fighter jets hit two more Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria on Sunday in "defensive" attacks following airstrikes on Wednesday on an IRGC weapons storage facility in the eastern Maysalun region of the country that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said was behind drone and rocket strikes targeting American troops. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets hit two Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria in "defensive" airstrikes ordered by President Joe Biden in response to surging attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.

The precision airstrikes on Sunday targeted a training facility near Abu Kamal and a safe house near Mayadin on the Euphrates River, both of which were used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-affiliated groups, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a news release.

Advertisement

"The president has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Austin said.

ABC News quoted an unnamed U.S. military official as saying one of the sites was being used to store weapons.

Related

Sunday's raids follow an airstrike involving two F-15s on Wednesday against another IRGC weapons storage facility in the Maysalun region of the country behind drone and rocket strikes targeting American troops, part of a significant uptick in attacks on bases housing U.S. personnel in Syria and Iraq by IRGC-Quds Forces since Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

Advertisement

The action brings to three the number of retaliatory strikes the United States has mounted in the past two weeks against IRGC affiliates after a pair of F-16s hit a weapons storage facility and an ammunition dump in eastern Syria on Oct. 26.

"The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities. We urge against any escalation. U.S. personnel will continue to conduct counter-ISIS missions in Iraq and Syria," Austin said after Wednesday's airstrike.

In the past month, 56 U.S. personnel have been injured -- mostly concussions and minor wounds -- and in almost 50 attacks on bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria which also indirectly caused the death of a U.S. contractor. All the injured have since returned to duty.

U.S. military chiefs have ordered the deployment of some 900 additional troops to the region in response to rising tensions, in addition to two aircraft carrier strike groups deployed to the Eastern Mediterranean in the days following the Oct. 7 attacks.

Latest Headlines

U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
World News // 42 minutes ago
U.S., South Korea update deterrence strategy against North Korean threats
SEOUL, Nov. 13 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea updated their joint deterrence strategy against North Korea for the first time in a decade Monday, revising the plan to better respond to the North's missile and nuclear threats.
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
World News // 15 hours ago
Tens of thousands in Spain protest proposed Catalan amnesty deal
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of protesters took the the streets in Madrid on Sunday against an amnesty deal with Catalan separatists that allows the acting prime minister to stay in power.
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
World News // 17 hours ago
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Iceland's public broadcaster RUV, in partnership with the country's civil defense team, announced two live streams to watch the impending eruption of Fagradalsfjall volcano.
Gaza doctor: 'We need help, no one hears us'; hospitals face dire situation
World News // 19 hours ago
Gaza doctor: 'We need help, no one hears us'; hospitals face dire situation
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Two of Gaza's top hospitals are facing a "catastrophic situation" with power outages and medication, food and water shortages as Israeli ground battles and air strikes continued Sunday.
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
World News // 19 hours ago
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- A lion escaped from a circus and roamed an Italian town near Rome before it was captured, authorities said on Saturday.
Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works
World News // 20 hours ago
Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday there could be a potential deal with Hamas to release some of the hostages taken Oct. 7 but declined to give further details.
Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues
World News // 1 day ago
Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Vatican, under the direction of Pope Francis, announced Saturday it has dismissed Joseph Strickland after the Texas-based bishop criticized the Church for discussing possible reforms on LGBTQ rights.
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 1 day ago
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Last year's trio of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines were orchestrated by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has joined the Philippines government in condemning the Chinese Coast Guard for confronting a Filipino vessel with water cannon this week in a disputed part of the South China Sea.
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
World News // 1 day ago
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia on Saturday chastised U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for comments about an alleged military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow to support their strategic goals.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
Watch: Iceland adds live streams to view possible eruption of Fagradalsfjall after earthquakes
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
5 Army aviators die in Veteran's Day Mediterranean chopper crash
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Suspect remains 'at large' in Virginia State University shooting
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Lion goes on the lam from circus, roams Italian town near Rome
Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works
Netanyahu: Deal to free some hostages held by Hamas 'could be' in the works
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement