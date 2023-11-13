U.S. mounts 'defensive' airstrikes against Iranian training, weapons sites in Syria

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. fighter jets hit two Iranian military bases in southeastern Syria in "defensive" airstrikes ordered by President Joe Biden in response to surging attacks against American troops in Syria and Iraq, the Pentagon said.
The precision airstrikes on Sunday targeted a training facility near Abu Kamal and a safe house near Mayadin on the Euphrates River, both of which were used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran-affiliated groups, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a news release.