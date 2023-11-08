U.S. launches 2nd round of airstrikes on Iran-backed weapons storage facility

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. warplanes struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militant groups responsible for drone and rocket attacks on American troops over the past three weeks, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Two F-15 fighter jets struck a facility used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups in retaliation for at least 38 attacks on U.S. troops between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7 in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.