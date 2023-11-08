Trending
Nov. 8, 2023 / 8:27 PM

U.S. launches 2nd round of airstrikes on Iran-backed weapons storage facility

By Amy R. Connolly
In announcing the U.S. attack on a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, "The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. warplanes struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militant groups responsible for drone and rocket attacks on American troops over the past three weeks, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Two F-15 fighter jets struck a facility used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and affiliated groups in retaliation for at least 38 attacks on U.S. troops between Oct. 17 and Nov. 7 in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

"The president has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said. "The United States is fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities. We urge against any escalation. U.S. personnel will continue to conduct counter-ISIS missions in Iraq and Syria."

Pentagon officials said 46 U.S. service members have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injuries and minor injuries including as perforated eardrums, tinnitus and rolled ankles as a result of the Iran-backed drone and rocket attacks.

Less than two weeks ago, the U.S. conducted similar air strikes on facilities used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Pentagon has warned third actors from trying to take advantage of the ongoing chaos in Gaza.

