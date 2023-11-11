Advertisement
World News
Nov. 11, 2023 / 5:27 PM

Vatican removes Texas bishop who opposed discussions on LGBTQ issues

By Patrick Hilsman
Pope Francis dismissed Joseph Strickland from his post as bishop for the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, on Saturday. Strickland had criticized the Vatican for engaging in more flexible discussions on LGBTQ issues and the marriage of priests. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI
Pope Francis dismissed Joseph Strickland from his post as bishop for the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, on Saturday. Strickland had criticized the Vatican for engaging in more flexible discussions on LGBTQ issues and the marriage of priests. File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The Vatican, under the direction of Pope Francis, announced Saturday it has dismissed Joseph Strickland after the Texas-based bishop criticized the Church for discussing possible reforms on LGBTQ rights.

Strickland, who was appointed as bishop for the Tyler Diocese in Texas in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI, was removed from his post and Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin was appointed as apostolic administrator of the same diocese, the Vatican said.

Advertisement

Strickland came under scrutiny in August after writing a letter attacking the papacy for expressing flexibility on discussions of LGBTQ issues and the ban on priests getting married.

"The evil and false messages that has invaded the Church, Christ's Bride, is that Jesus is only one among many, and that it is not necessary for his message to be shared with all humanity," Strickland said in his letter.

Related

Strickland insisted Catholicism does not allow for same-sex marriage or sex outside marriage.

"Through natural Law, God has established that marriage as between one man and one woman," Strickland said.

"Every human person is created in the image and likeness of God, male or female, and all people should be helped to discover their true identities as children of God, and not supported in a disordered attempt to reject their undeniable biological and God-given identity," Strickland continued.

Advertisement

Strickland rejected the idea that he should resign voluntarily in a letter published in September.

The Vatican said it had sent two bishops, Gerald Kicanas, Bishop Emeritus of Tucson, and Dennis Sullivan, Bishop of Camden, to the Dioseses of Tyler to investigate Strickland.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Galveston-Houston, Daniel Nicholas DiNardo, said the bishops who were dispatched to conduct an inquiry "into all aspects of the governance and leadership."

DiNardo said Pope Francis made the decision to remove Strickland after considering what the bishops reported after their inquiry.

"The recommendation was made to the Holy Father that the continuation in office of Bishop Strickland was not feasible. After months of careful consideration by the Dicastery for Bishops and the Holy Father, the decision was reached that the resignation of Bishop Strickland should be requested," DiNardo said.

DiNardo said Strickland's resignation was requested on Thursday and that Pope Francis made the decision to remove him afterwards.

Latest Headlines

Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
World News // 1 hour ago
Report: Ukraine intelligence officer behind Nord Stream pipeline explosion
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Last year's trio of explosions that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines were orchestrated by a former senior Ukrainian military officer, the Washington Post reported Saturday.
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
World News // 2 hours ago
U.S. backs Philippines in spat with China over blocked access to ship on disputed shoal
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. government has joined the Philippines government in condemning the Chinese Coast Guard for confronting a Filipino vessel with water cannon this week in a disputed part of the South China Sea.
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
World News // 2 hours ago
North Korea, Russia condemn Blinken's comments about military ties
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- North Korea and Russia on Saturday chastised U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for comments about an alleged military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow to support their strategic goals.
Arab, Islamic leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war at Saudi Arabia summit
World News // 2 hours ago
Arab, Islamic leaders call for immediate end to Gaza war at Saudi Arabia summit
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Leaders of several Islamic and Arab nations meeting at a summit in Saudi Arabia Saturday condemned Israel's continued military operation in Gaza, calling for an immediate end to hostilities in the Palestinian enclave.
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
World News // 8 hours ago
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- An Israel Defense Forces spokesman on Saturday denied widespread reports that troops were laying siege to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, which Israeli intelligence believes provides cover for Hamas' main headquarters.
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
World News // 4 hours ago
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Palestinian supporters clashed with far-right counter-protestors during a major demonstration that drew hundreds of thousands of people to central London on Saturday.
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
World News // 5 hours ago
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Authorities on Saturday evacuated a town in southwestern Iceland amid concerns that magma has moved under the area in the aftermath of a series of small earthquakes that shook Iceland this week.
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
World News // 1 day ago
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Italian fashion designer Davide Renne, the newly appointed creative director of Moschino and former head of women's wear at Gucci, died suddenly, just nine days after starting his new role.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces partnership with Pacific nation of Tuvalu
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese announces partnership with Pacific nation of Tuvalu
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed climate change and announced a new partnership with the small Pacific nation of Tuvalu, during the Pacific Islands Forum this week in the Cook Islands.
EU reaches provisional agreement on Nature Restoration Law
World News // 1 day ago
EU reaches provisional agreement on Nature Restoration Law
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- After intense negotiations Thursday night, the EU has reached a provisional agreement on the Nature Restoration Law that requires member states to restore at least 20% of environmentally degraded lands and seas by 2030.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Underground magma flow forces evacuation of Icelandic town after quakes
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Gaza hospital thought to house Hamas HQ not 'under siege,' IDF says
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Creative director for fashion house Moschino dies 9 days into new role
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
Moody's changes U.S. credit outlook to negative as shutdown looms
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
Palestinian supporters clash with counter-protesters at massive London march
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement