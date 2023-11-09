Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 10:28 AM

Catholic Church allows transgender baptisms on condition of avoiding scandal

By A.L. Lee
Pope Francis has faced growing criticism in recent months for his openness to limited church reforms aimed at welcoming the LGBTQ community and other minorities around the world into the Catholic faith. File photo by Ciro Fusco/EPA-EFE
Pope Francis has faced growing criticism in recent months for his openness to limited church reforms aimed at welcoming the LGBTQ community and other minorities around the world into the Catholic faith. File photo by Ciro Fusco/EPA-EFE

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The Catholic Church will allow transgender adults to be baptized under the same terms as any other person eligible to receive the holy sacrament so long as it does not bring scandal to the church, according to a major new religious doctrine issued by the Vatican.

The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith issued new guidance Wednesday in favor of granting the rite of baptism, citing the Church's Code of Canon law, which says "for the child to be baptized there must be a well-founded hope that he or she will be educated in the Catholic religion."

Advertisement

The declaration, signed Oct. 31 by Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, the dicastery's prefect, comes in response to questions raised in July by Bishop Giuseppe Jose Negri, of Brazil, who sought guidance from church leaders on whether transgender or homosexual people were entitled to be baptized or named godparents to a baptized child.

Advertisement

Negri also posed a range of questions about evolving social norms that were challenging and redefining many longstanding Catholic principles, such as whether children of same-sex couples could be baptized, and the appropriateness of a homosexual person to serve as an official witness to a marriage.

Related

As part of the decree, the Vatican's doctrinal office clarified that children or adolescents navigating transgender identity issues will be eligible for baptism provided they are adequately "prepared and willing."

The policy restricts transgender individuals who have undergone hormonal treatment or sexual reassignment surgery, cautioning that appointing them as godparents could lead to potential scandal and profound divisions within the Catholic Church.

The Vatican cited another section of Canon Law to answer Negri's question about whether a cohabiting homosexual person can be a godparent, affirming the role could be taken up by anyone "who leads a life of faith in keeping with the function to be taken on."

However, the doctrine adds that the church would likely oppose a godparent arrangement if a homosexual person lives in a committed and publicly recognized relationship, similar to a married couple -- while declaring that each case would be looked at with "pastoral prudence."

The statement also clarified that existing church law does not forbid individuals identifying as homosexual or transgender from serving as witnesses in a marriage.

Advertisement

Further, the dicastery noted that baptisms granted to transgender individuals were especially appropriate when uncertainty existed about the person's moral situation or "subjective disposition toward grace."

The declaration emphasized that baptism won't bring sanctifying grace unless an individual truly repented for serious sins, adding that baptism was "an immediate cause which disposes one to receive grace."

"Thus we can understand why Pope Francis wanted to emphasize that baptism 'is the door which allows Christ the Lord to dwell in our person and allows us to be immersed in his mystery,'" the DDF wrote, quoting a speech by Pope Francis in 2018.

Pope Francis has faced growing criticism in recent months for his openness to limited church reforms aimed at welcoming the LGBTQ community and other minorities around the world into the Catholic faith.

In early October, Francis revealed that he was open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples as he reaffirmed the Church's ban on women priests.

At the time, the pope made clear that blessings toward same-sex unions could only be performed without the sacrament of marriage.

Latest Headlines

Climate study: October 2023 bookends hottest 12 months in recorded history
World News // 1 hour ago
Climate study: October 2023 bookends hottest 12 months in recorded history
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Man-made climate change helped push global temperatures to a new 12-month record-high making November 2022 through October 2023 the hottest since records began and mpacting 90% of Earth's population.
International observers warn collapsing healthcare system in Gaza will lead to spread of disease
World News // 2 hours ago
International observers warn collapsing healthcare system in Gaza will lead to spread of disease
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The nearly 1.5 million Gaza civilians displaced by Israel's attack on Gaza Thursday faced a collapsing healthcare system with almost no access to safe water, according to The International Rescue Committee and the WHO.
EU legal adviser recommends revisiting case on $13.9B of Apple's Irish back taxes
World News // 3 hours ago
EU legal adviser recommends revisiting case on $13.9B of Apple's Irish back taxes
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Apple may have to pay $13.9 in back taxes after a top legal counsel to the European Union's highest court said Thursday it should reverse a 2020 appeal ruling that tax breaks Ireland gave the U.S. tech giant were legal.
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
World News // 5 hours ago
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Israeli infantry engaged in a 10-hour ground and underground battle overnight in the west Jabaliya district of northern Gaza, capturing a Hamas stronghold called "Outpost 17," military authorities said Thursday.
Blinken: U.S. concerned over 'growing and dangerous' Russia-North Korea connection
World News // 5 hours ago
Blinken: U.S. concerned over 'growing and dangerous' Russia-North Korea connection
SEOUL, Nov. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the growing cooperation between Russia and North Korea is a matter of "profound concern" and warned that Moscow is providing military assistance to Pyongyang.
Germany bans support for Hamas
World News // 7 hours ago
Germany bans support for Hamas
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Germany has announced a total ban on activity by Hamas and groups that support it and will dissolve a group that was responsible for a celebration of the terror group's surprise attack of Israel on Oct. 7.
Health officials battle bedbug infestations in South Korea
World News // 8 hours ago
Health officials battle bedbug infestations in South Korea
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Health officials in Seoul are battling bedbug infestations reported across South Korea, and have set aside 500 million won ($383,000) and a response team to battle the blood sucking insects.
U.S. launches 2nd round of airstrikes on Iran-backed weapons storage facility
World News // 15 hours ago
U.S. launches 2nd round of airstrikes on Iran-backed weapons storage facility
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- U.S. warplanes struck a weapons storage facility in eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militant groups responsible for drone and rocket attacks on American troops over the past three weeks, the Pentagon said.
Israel's Mossad says it helped thwart planned Hezbollah synagogue attacks in Brazil
World News // 19 hours ago
Israel's Mossad says it helped thwart planned Hezbollah synagogue attacks in Brazil
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Israel's intelligence agency Mossad confirmed Wednesday it helped Brazilian federal police thwart a Hezbollah attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in Brazil that included synagogues.
European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU
World News // 23 hours ago
European Commission recommends Ukraine, Moldova begin process to join EU
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- The European Commission has recommended that the European Union consider "ascension negotiations" for Ukraine and Moldova's eventual entry into the E.U., in a report published Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
GOP lawmakers, Michigan Right To Life sue to block voter-approved abortion rights
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
Israeli infantry engage in tunnel warfare in 10-hour battle for Hamas outpost
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
16 arrested in U.S., Italy in Gambino family organized crime crackdown
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
U.S. Reaper shot down off Yemeni coast
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Suspect arrested in Detroit Jewish community leader Samantha Woll's stabbing death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement