Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 2, 2023 / 5:53 PM

Pope Francis open to blessings for same-sex couples, not women priests

Pontiff express openness to blessing some same-sex unions as long as it is done without sacraments of marriage

By Sheri Walsh
Pope Francis has revealed he is open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, as he reaffirmed the Church’s ban on women priests, in answers to critical questions ahead of a major Vatican meeting this week. File Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE
Pope Francis has revealed he is open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, as he reaffirmed the Church’s ban on women priests, in answers to critical questions ahead of a major Vatican meeting this week. File Photo by Giuseppe Lami/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Pope Francis has revealed he is open to Catholic blessings for same-sex couples, as he reaffirmed the Church's ban on women priests, in answers to critical questions ahead of a major Vatican meeting this week.

The pope's eight-page reply, released by the Vatican on Monday, shows his responses to five retired conservative Catholic cardinals who have expressed concerns about a number of controversial issues expected to be addressed at the Synod of Bishops, which runs from Oct. 4 to Oct. 29.

Advertisement

While none of the pope's responses were absolute, he did express an openness to blessing some same-sex unions as long as it is done without the sacrament of marriage.

"The Church has a very clear concept on marriage: An exclusive, stable and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to begetting children," Francis wrote in the letter dated Sept. 25.

Read More

"Only this union is called 'marriage.' Other forms of union are only realized 'in a partial and analogous way,' which is why they cannot strictly be called marriage,'" the pope added.

"Consequently, we cannot become judges who only reject, deny and exclude," Francis said. "Pastoral prudence must adequately discern whether there are forms of blessing, requested by one or several people, that do not transmit a mistaken concept of marriage."

Advertisement

The pope also answered questions about the possibility of women priests in the Catholic Church, replying "no" while "definitively" affirming St. Pope John Paul II's ban in 1994 of "the impossibility of conferring priestly ordination to women."

Francis said John Paul "was in no way denigrating women and conferring supreme power on men," as he offered the possibility of further study.

As Pope Francis faces societal pressure to push boundaries in the church, he argued that culture does not necessarily mean that divine revelation should also be reinterpreted.

"Depends on the meaning you give the word 'reinterpret.' If it is understood as 'interpret better,' the expression is valid," Francis wrote.

"Cultural changes and new historical challenges do not modify revelation, but they can stimulate us to make more explicit some aspects of its overflowing wealth that always offers more."

Latest Headlines

U.N. Security Council to vote on long-sought multinational force for Haiti
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. Security Council to vote on long-sought multinational force for Haiti
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council is set Monday to vote on a long-sought resolution under which a multinational security force would be deployed to Haiti to battle violent and deadly street gangs.
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
World News // 7 hours ago
EU ministers gather in Kyiv for talks on Ukraine support amid funding fight in U.S.
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers from the European Union gathered in Kyiv for a summit that aimed to show the bloc's support for Ukraine in its war against Russia as potential funding from the U.S. appeared increasingly uncertain.
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
World News // 9 hours ago
U.S. scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for work on mRNA vaccines
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Two American scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their work on the technology that led to the breakthrough mRNA vaccines used to protect against COVID-19.
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
World News // 10 hours ago
British water utilities seek approval for $117B modernization plan paid for by higher bills
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Britain's water utilities industry unveiled plans Monday to almost double infrastructure investment to $117 billion between 2025 and 2030 to maintain top-quality drinking water and drastically cut dumping of sewage.
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
World News // 16 hours ago
Roof of Mexican church collapses, killing 10 and injuring 60
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The roof of a Mexican Catholic church collapsed, killing at least nine people and injuring 40 others, officials and authorities said late Sunday.
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara
World News // 17 hours ago
Turkey strikes Kurdish targets in Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Turkish warplanes conducted air strikes Sunday night on suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq following a suicide attack in the capital Ankara, officials said.
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
World News // 22 hours ago
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Supporters of the Polish opposition coalition flooded the streets of the capital Warsaw Sunday for the "march of a million hearts," with the nation's election two weeks away.
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Russia party wins Slovakia election, intends to end support of Ukraine
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- The pro-Russia Smer-SSD party won the largest share of seats in Slovakia's parliament during weekend voting, vowing to cut off the country's support for Ukraine.
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
World News // 1 day ago
At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 13 people died and four were injured early Saturday in a fire at three adjoining nightclubs in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia, emergency officials said.
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
World News // 2 days ago
China slams U.S. report on Beijing's 'global information manipulation'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- China on Saturday slammed American government accusations that Beijing has spent billions of dollars on creating a global "disinformation" network, calling the United States an "empire of lies."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Supreme Court will not hear challenge to Donald Trump's ballot eligibility
Lawyers attack credibility on first day of Donald Trump N.Y. civil fraud trial
Lawyers attack credibility on first day of Donald Trump N.Y. civil fraud trial
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Rep. Dean Phillips resigns from Democratic leadership over Biden re-election bid
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
Newsom taps Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Nearly 1 million join opposition coalition march in Poland ahead Oct. 15 election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement