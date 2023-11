U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua on the Indonesian resort island of Bali on November 14, 2022. The are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday. File Photo by Chinese Foreign Ministry Press Office/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The White House announced on Friday that a high-stakes meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will take place in San Francisco on Wednesday. Being billed as the U.S.-PRC Leaders Summit, both will be attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. The two met last November in Bali. APEC will start on Saturday and run through Nov. 17. Advertisement

"The leaders will discuss issues in the U.S.-PRC bilateral relationship, the continued importance of maintaining open lines of communication, and a range of regional and global issues," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"Building on their last meeting in November 2022 in Bali, Indonesia, the leaders will also discuss how the United States and the PRC can continue to responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, particularly on transnational challenges that affect the international community."

Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi last month in what was believed to have been a precursor for Biden's summit with Xi.

Wang also held a two-day meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan during his Washington, D.C., visit.

Advertisement

The meeting between the leaders of the world's two largest economies comes during frail relations between the two over numerous issues from Taiwan, trade, the South China Sea, and the drug trade.