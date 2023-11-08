From left to right, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott pose onstage prior to the Republican primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., on Sept. 27. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The third Republican debate will take the stage Wednesday from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The debate will be aired live from Miami on NBC from 8 to 10 p.m. EST. It will also stream live on NBCNews.com under "watch live" and Peacock. Spanish-speaking viewers can watch with real-time audio translation on Noticias Telemundo, as well as its social media channels. Advertisement

Five candidates are slated to participate as the Republican National Committee continues to winnow the once vast field to choose a nominee to run against Democratic President Joe Biden. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy also participated in the previous two debates.

The event will be moderated by Lester Holt, anchor of NBC Nightly News, and Kristen Welker, NBC White House correspondent and host of Meet The Press.

Former President Donald Trump will once again forgo the opportunity to appear on the debate stage. He has not participated in any of the debates so far, and has signaled no intention to do so in the future.

Trump has instead planned a rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium in Hialeah, Fla., that will occur during the debate.

The Knight Concert Hall, where the debate will be staged, has a seating capacity of 2,166.