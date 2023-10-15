Advertisement
World News
Oct. 15, 2023 / 4:17 PM

Voting closes in Poland for election that could impact EU, support for Ukraine

By Joe Fisher
Donald Tusk, leader of main opposition party Civic Coalition, speaks during parliamentary elections Sunday in Warsaw. As voting closed it remained unclear if the ruling Law and Justice party had won enough seats for a third term in power. Photo by Piotr Nowak/EPA-EFE
Donald Tusk, leader of main opposition party Civic Coalition, speaks during parliamentary elections Sunday in Warsaw. As voting closed it remained unclear if the ruling Law and Justice party had won enough seats for a third term in power. Photo by Piotr Nowak/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Poles headed to the ballot box Sunday in a closely watched election as the conservative ruling Law and Justice party sought a third term and voters weighed in on a referendum on European immigration policy.

The election pitted Law and Justice, or PiS, a populist party that has tussled with the European Union during its eight years in power, against a center-left coalition led by former prime minister and European Council president Donald Tusk.

Advertisement

Voters cast ballots for 460 new members of parliament and 100 senators, choosing from 6,655 candidates.

A party must capture 231 seats in the Sejm, parliament's lower house, to gain majority control.

Read More

Voters also weighed in on a referendum to either express support of or opposition to the European Union's migrant relocation plan.

As voting closed at 9 p.m. local time, it remained unclear from exit polls if PiS had won enough votes to form a government on its own without coalition partners, party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

PiS appeared on track for 36.8% of the vote, translating to roughly 200 seats, well short of the required level to form a government.

Advertisement

Tusk, meanwhile, told DW he believed his party and its allies in the Civic Coalition had enough votes to form a government replacing PiS, proclaiming, "I am the happiest man on earth. Democracy has won. Poland has won."

PiS has enacted stiff restrictions against abortion access and has taken an adversarial position against the LGBTQ+ community. It is expected to pull back on aid to Ukraine as it defends against invading Russia.

The EU has been critical of the ruling party for consolidating control of Poland's judicial system, media and other institutions.

There are about 29 million people eligible to vote in Poland. The results of the election are expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Latest Headlines

Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
World News // 1 hour ago
Iran warns Israel's actions in Gaza could trigger wider war
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian leaders on Sunday issued stark warnings that the deaths of Palestinian civilians in Gaza could trigger a "wider war" in the Middle East unless Israel curbs its retaliatory measures against Hamas.
Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan
World News // 3 hours ago
Twin earthquakes kill at least 1, injure more than 100 in Afghanistan
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Afghanistan was again rocked by earthquakes on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring more than 100 others.
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
World News // 3 hours ago
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Iranian filmmaker Dariush Mehrjui and his wife Vahideh Mohammadifar were found stabbed to death in their home in the suburbs of Tehran, the official IRNA news agency confirmed Sunday.
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
World News // 5 hours ago
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Palestinian death toll in the nine-day-old conflict between Israel and Hamas has reached 2,329, Gaza health officials announced Sunday, as violence spread to Israel's northern border with Lebanon.
New Zealand's conservative National Party trounces Labor; Luxon will be new PM
World News // 1 day ago
New Zealand's conservative National Party trounces Labor; Luxon will be new PM
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- New Zealand's conservative National Party soundly defeated the ruling Labor Party in elections held Saturday, paving the way for Christopher Luxon to replace Chris Hipkins as prime minister.
Pro-Palestinian protest rallies draw thousands in London, other British cities
World News // 1 day ago
Pro-Palestinian protest rallies draw thousands in London, other British cities
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Protests backing Palestinians were held in London and other British cities Saturday as impassioned supporters took to the streets to denounce Israel's retaliation to the attack by Hamas.
Louvre Museum, Versailles palace evacuated after bomb threats
World News // 1 day ago
Louvre Museum, Versailles palace evacuated after bomb threats
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- The Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles were evacuated due to bomb threats on Saturday as France was put on high security alert a day after a teacher was stabbed to death in the city of Arras.
Australian referendum on constitutional recognition for Indigenous people fails
World News // 1 day ago
Australian referendum on constitutional recognition for Indigenous people fails
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Australian voters on Saturday rejected the Voice to Parliament referendum, which would have paved the way for constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and other Indigenous Australians.
Israel issues new warnings to Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
Israel issues new warnings to Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Israel on Saturday gave Palestinians living in the northern Gaza Strip a six-hour window to use safe corridors to evacuate the area before an expected ground invasion as the United States urged protection for civilians.
Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting
World News // 2 days ago
Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II about the current Israeli-Gaza conflict in separate meetings in Jordan's capital of Amman.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
Critically ill gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton making 'remarkable progress'
White House: North Korea has sent military equipment, munitions to Russia
White House: North Korea has sent military equipment, munitions to Russia
Spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse impresses on path through western U.S.
Spectacular 'ring of fire' eclipse impresses on path through western U.S.
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Iranian filmmaker and wife found stabbed to death in Tehran
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Palestinian death toll surpasses 2,300; clashes erupt along Israel-Lebanon border
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement