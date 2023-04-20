Trending
April 20, 2023 / 11:25 AM

EU Parliament votes for new legislation that would speed migrant relocation

By Doug Cunningham
The European Union Parliament Thursday voted to begin talks with EU states on migrant legislation making it easier to relocate migrants without legal authority to be in the EU. It's an effort to decrease migrant pressure on EU countries. Photo of European Parliament in Brussels by Symbiot/Shutterstock
April 20 (UPI) -- The European Union Parliament Thursday voted 419-126 to enter negotiations with member states on new migration and asylum policies that would require screening of third-party nationals at EU borders.

The vote signals support for the proposed new regulations that would speed up the relocation of migrants entering EU nations without legal permission. The new rules would also make it harder for those migrants to travel to other EU countries.

"An effective return policy is an essential element of a well-functioning system of Union asylum and migration management, whereby those who do not have the right to stay on Union territory should return," the EU proposed migrant legislation said. "Given that a significant share of applications for international protection may be considered unfounded, it is necessary to reinforce the effectiveness of the return policy."

The proposed new legislation said by increasing "the efficiency of returns" of migrants without legal authorization to be in the EU, the pressure on the asylum system would decrease.

The proposed migrant law reform would create an EU Relocation Coordinator as the central point of contact for migrant returns. That coordinator would play a central role in speeding up migrant relocation.

"In order to provide a timely response to the situation of migratory pressure, the EU Relocation Coordinator should support the swift relocation of eligible applicants for and beneficiaries of international protection," the proposed new migrant management law said.

The proposed legislation creates a five-year European Asylum and Migration Management Strategy that includes measures to reduce and prevent "irregular migration" and efforts to fight human trafficking.

Mandatory relocations where EU countries are required to accept migrants from other EU states would only be used in emergencies, according to this proposed legislation. And the decisions on those would be made in Brussels.

"This is the most important shift to make sure that we can come to an agreement with member states," said MEP Tomas Tobé, one of the lawmakers leading on the legislation for the center-right European People's Party (EPP), referencing the final compromise.

