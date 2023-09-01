Trending
Advertisement
World News
Sept. 1, 2023 / 8:31 AM

Ukraine says Pskov UAV strike launched from inside Russian territory

By Paul Godfrey
Ukraine said Thursday that a mass drone offensive against at least six Russian regions earlier in the week originated from within Russia. Photo courtesy Psvok Governor/EPA-EFE
Ukraine said Thursday that a mass drone offensive against at least six Russian regions earlier in the week originated from within Russia. Photo courtesy Psvok Governor/EPA-EFE

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Friday that attack drones that destroyed two Russian military transport jets and damaged two others at an airfield in Pskov east of Moscow were launched from Russian territory.

Ukrainian military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that Ukraine was engaged in operations on Russian soil.

Advertisement

"We are working from the territory of Russia," Budanov told a domestic media outlet without giving details about where or how many drones were used.

Budanov said the drones targeted the fuel tanks on the upper part of the aircraft and a key section of the wing spar that connects the wings to the fuselage.

Read More

It remains unclear whether Budanov was referring to Ukrainian intelligence operatives actually on the ground in Russia, or operations conducted with the assistance of Russians sympathetic to Kyiv but directed from Ukraine.

Budanov's admission, however, clears up confusion over whether the aircraft were actually hit by a long-range missile sparked by President Volodymyr Zelensky appearing to announce Ukraine had developed a home-grown long-range weapon in a social media post praising its effectiveness.

"Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on own production. Successful use of our long-range weapons: the target was hit at a distance of 434 miles," Zelensky wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Psvok is 434 miles north of the border with Ukraine.

At least five other regions of Russia, including Moscow, Oryol, Ryazan and Kaluga were targeted in a mass UAV offensive overnight Wednesday, the largest drone attack against the country since it invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Despite authorities claiming to have intercepted most of the drones and that there were no injuries, travel was disrupted after airports, including four in Moscow, were forced to temporarily suspend flights.

The airport Psvok remains closed with all flights suspended pending clarification of "possible damage to the runway," according to regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov.

Latest Headlines

Hong Kong braces for powerful Typhoon Saola
World News // 1 hour ago
Hong Kong braces for powerful Typhoon Saola
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Schools and businesses shut down in Hong Kong on Friday as Typhoon Saola threatened the area with powerful winds.
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
World News // 16 hours ago
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner has withdrawn from all future performances for the rest of the year after being accused of slapping a singer after an Aug. 22 concert in France.
More than 100 British schools ordered to remain shut due to unsafe concrete
World News // 2 hours ago
More than 100 British schools ordered to remain shut due to unsafe concrete
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Britain has ordered more than 100 schools and colleges not to open when the new academic year begins Monday because they are constructed from a type of "life-expired" pre-cast lightweight concrete that could collapse.
U.S., South Korea, Japan sanction North Korea's weapons development program
World News // 7 hours ago
U.S., South Korea, Japan sanction North Korea's weapons development program
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The United States, South Korea and Japan have unleashed punitive measures targeting North Korea's illegal weapons development program in the wake of the reclusive Kim regime's second failed launch of a spy satellite.
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
World News // 10 hours ago
Iranian, 4 Iraqis sentenced to life for slaying of U.S. citizen
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An Iraqi court sentenced an Iranian and four Iraqis to life imprisonment on Thursday for killing a U.S. citizen in Baghdad last year, officials said.
Hurricane Franklin moves farther away from Bermuda
World News // 5 days ago
Hurricane Franklin moves farther away from Bermuda
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was moving out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from Bermuda early Thursday.
Zelensky hails use of Ukrainian-developed long-range missile
World News // 21 hours ago
Zelensky hails use of Ukrainian-developed long-range missile
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the effectiveness of long-range weapons after a series of drone attacks damaged multiple facilities deep into the territory of the Russian Federation.
UBS posts second quarter net profit of $29B on 'negative goodwill' from Credit Suisse takeover
World News // 23 hours ago
UBS posts second quarter net profit of $29B on 'negative goodwill' from Credit Suisse takeover
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant UBS reported Thursday an after-tax profit of $29 billion for the April to June quarter, less than six months after taking over its troubled rival Credit Suisse for just $3.2 billion.
At least 73 dead, 52 injured in Johannesburg building fire
World News // 1 day ago
At least 73 dead, 52 injured in Johannesburg building fire
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from a massive Johannesburg fire in a so-called hijacked building rose to 73 on Thursday, with 52 injured, as authorities began to question why the structure was occupied.
Japan's Defense Ministry seeks record $53B military budget for 2024
World News // 23 hours ago
Japan's Defense Ministry seeks record $53B military budget for 2024
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry Thursday asked for a $53 billion military budget for fiscal 2024, a roughly 12% increase, to address growing threats from China, North Korea and Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Austin shooting leaves at least 3 dead near The Arboretum shopping mall
Zelensky hails use of Ukrainian-developed long-range missile
Zelensky hails use of Ukrainian-developed long-range missile
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case; trial to be televised
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case; trial to be televised
Ex-Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl sentenced for Jan. 6 attack
Ex-Proud Boys leaders Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl sentenced for Jan. 6 attack
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Renowned conductor accused of striking singer withdraws from performances
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement