Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 31, 2023 / 9:35 AM

Japan's Defense Ministry seeks record $53B military budget for 2024

By Doug Cunningham
Japan's Defense Ministry Thursday asked for a 12% defense budget increase for fiscal 2024 that would hike spending to $53 billion. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI
Japan's Defense Ministry Thursday asked for a 12% defense budget increase for fiscal 2024 that would hike spending to $53 billion. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry on Thursday requested its largest-ever defense budget following record defense spending last year in response to threats from China, North Korea and Russia.

The ministry asked for a $53 billion military budget for fiscal 2024, a roughly 12% increase.

Advertisement

The higher spending on defense is consistent with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's new National Security Strategy and National Defense Program that calls for a five-year military spending amount of $315 billion.

The defense spending plans include a new joint headquarters to command Japan's three military branches and a munitions stockpile for protracted war.

The spending plan seeks greater "standoff" and counterstrike capabilities, missiles that can be launched from outside the range of enemy fire, better military transport and deployment capacity and two new Aegis missile destroyers.

The budget also includes money for development with the United States of a "glide phase interceptor" system designed to down hypersonic missiles.

In January Kishida told lawmakers in the National Diet that his government would seek to double defense spending to $328.8 billion over five years, an amount equivalent to 2% of Japan's annual GDP.

Advertisement

Kishida has pushed to strengthen Japan's defense posture, departing from the post-World War II military self-defense limitations built into Article 9 of Japan's constitution.

Those changes were adopted in three security documents signed in December of 2022.

"We conducted a realistic simulation of whether current capabilities held by the Self-Defense Forces were sufficient to deter threats and protect the nation," Kishida said at the time. "Frankly, the current capabilities are insufficient."

Read More

Latest Headlines

UBS posts second quarter net profit of $29B on 'negative goodwill' from Credit Suisse takeover
World News // 25 minutes ago
UBS posts second quarter net profit of $29B on 'negative goodwill' from Credit Suisse takeover
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Swiss banking giant UBS reported Thursday an after-tax profit of $29 billion for the April to June quarter, less than six months after taking over its troubled rival Credit Suisse for just $3.2 billion.
At least 73 dead, 52 injured in Johannesburg building fire
World News // 6 hours ago
At least 73 dead, 52 injured in Johannesburg building fire
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The death toll from a massive Johannesburg fire in a so-called "hijacked" building rose to 73 on Thursday, with 52 injured, as authorities began to question why the structure was occupied.
Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365, Microsoft 365 amid EU probe
World News // 1 hour ago
Microsoft to unbundle Teams from Office 365, Microsoft 365 amid EU probe
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Microsoft announced it will unbundle Teams from its two most popular software packages in Europe in an effort to cooperate with a European Union probe into whether the global tech giant broke antitrust laws.
Korean aerospace firm, Airbus team up to build combat helicopters
World News // 1 hour ago
Korean aerospace firm, Airbus team up to build combat helicopters
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Korea Aerospace Industries announced Thursday it signed a new contract with Airbus to build about 300 attack helicopters over the next 10 years.
Eurozone inflation steadies to 5.3% as energy price plunge tapers off
World News // 1 hour ago
Eurozone inflation steadies to 5.3% as energy price plunge tapers off
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Annual inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged at 5.3% in August due to stubbornly high food prices which were only partly offset by the falling cost of energy, the European Union's main statistical agency said.
5 night rail maintenance workers killed by high speed train in northern Italy
World News // 3 hours ago
5 night rail maintenance workers killed by high speed train in northern Italy
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Five Italian workers in a night rail maintenance crew were killed when they were struck by a passing train traveling at high speed on the main line between Milan and Turin in the north of the country.
Hurricane Franklin moves farther away from Bermuda
World News // 4 days ago
Hurricane Franklin moves farther away from Bermuda
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Hurricane Franklin was moving out into the Atlantic Ocean and away from Bermuda early Thursday.
After military coup, Gabon's president appeals for support from house arrest
World News // 1 day ago
After military coup, Gabon's president appeals for support from house arrest
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gabon President Ali Bongo, in a Wednesday statement from house arrest, appealed to his supporters to "raise your voice" against a military coup after army officers took over the government earlier in the day.
North Korea launches missiles as U.S.-S. Korea conclude annual exercise
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea launches missiles as U.S.-S. Korea conclude annual exercise
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- North Korea launched two ballistic missiles late Wednesday as part of what Pyongyang called a tactical nuclear strike drill it held in response to exercises conducted by South Korea and the United States.
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
World News // 18 hours ago
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The State Department on Wednesday warned U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible amid the island's deteriorating security and infrastructure.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Texas swimmer dies from infection caused by brain-eating amoeba
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to have another possible medical episode
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
State Department warns U.S. citizens to leave Haiti as soon as possible
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
After tearing through Florida, tropical storm Idalia sweeps across Carolinas
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Judge finds Rudy Giuliani liable in defamation of Ga. election workers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement