Zelensky hails use of Ukrainian-developed long-range missile

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the effectiveness of Ukraine's indigenously built long-range missiles after a meeting with officials Thursday.

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday praised the effectiveness of long-range weapons after a series of drone attacks damaged multiple facilities deep into the territory of the Russian Federation and a missile strike hit a Russian facility in occupied Crimea. The Ukrainian government said an indigenously developed long-range missile was used to strike a target 434 miles away. Advertisement

"Ministry of Strategic Industries reported on own production. Successful use of our long-range weapons: the target was hit at a distance 434 miles," Zelensky posted to Telegram Thursday after meeting with officials.

Overnight Wednesday, multiple Russian regions were struck by UAV attacks, destroying four Russian IL-76 cargo planes at the Pskov airport and causing the closure of Moscow's civilian air traffic.

"Heard the report of the Central Committee on the situation on the battlefield. Defensive and offensive actions. Our forward movement does not stop," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian officials had said that a domestically produced long-range missile was used to destroy the Russian "Triumf" facility that manufactures S-400 anti-aircraft missiles in occupied Crimea on August 23.

Other Ukrainian officials have also spoken out on the success of Ukrainian weapons systems.

"The missile program of the President of Ukraine in action. The tests are successful, the implementation is effective. Sevastopol is waiting, Kamchatka is waiting, Kronstadt is waiting," Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov posted to X Thursday.

During the Soviet era, Ukraine was home to a number of defense industries, including aircraft and rocket manufacture.

In April 2022, Ukrainian forces used Ukrainian-made Neptune anti-ship missiles, which are based on the basic design of the Soviet Kh-35 anti-ship missile, to sink the Moskva, Russia's Black Sea fleet flagship.

The missile used to strike the Triumf facility is believed to be a modified version of the Neptune.

Ukrainian allies have been reluctant to allow Ukrainian forces to use foreign equipment to hit targets inside the Russian Federation. The British government confirmed in May that it had provided Ukraine with Strom Shadow cruise missiles which can hit targets up to 150 miles away.

While the British cruise missiles are believed to be effective against moving targets like anti-air systems and mobile command vehicles, Ukraine agreed to not use them to strike inside the internationally recognized territory of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine has no such restrictions on the use of its indigenous hardware.

Ukraine is developing half a dozen new drone models with some having a range exceeding 600 miles, The New York Times reported.