Gabon's army takes control of country after opposition alleges election fraud

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Gabon army officers said on Wednesday that they had taken control of the country after its election commission said President Ali Bongo Ondimba had won re-election. Men who claimed they represented "defense and security forces" announced in a televised broadcast that the election results would be nullified and the country would close its border. Advertisement

"On behalf of the Gabonese people and guarantor of the protection of institutions, CCTRI [the Committee for the Transition of Restoration of Instiutions] has decided to defend peace by putting an end to the regime in place," they said in the broadcast.

"All the institutions of the republic are dissolved: in particular the government, the Senate, the National Assembly, the Constitutional Court, Economic and Social and Environmental Council and the Elections Council of Gabon."

An unnamed junta spokesperson also said during a state TV broadcast that Bongo was being kept under house arrest and surrounded by his "family and doctors."

Gunfire was heard in the streets of the capital following the announcement as celebrations also took place.

Opponents of Bongo argued that the election, where the president won nearly two-thirds of the vote, was fraudulent.

The main opposition challenger, Albert Ondo Ossa, had rejected the voting results, citing what he called election irregularities despite officially getting 30.88% of the vote.

If the coup is successful, it would break 53 straight years in power for Bongo's family. Bongo's father, Omar Bongo, came into power after Gabon won its independence from France in 1967 and stayed in control of the country until his death from cancer in 2009. His son served as the country's defense minister and foreign minister before taking over as president upon his father's death.

Gabon, poverty-stricken yet oil-rich, would become the eighth former French colony in Africa to experience a coup over the past three years.

Gabon's upheaval comes on the heels of Niger's military taking control of that country last month. In that instance, the African Union suspended Niger's membership in the group of 55 member states. It also closed its borders after the coup.

Niger's coup leaders said earlier this month that the country could return to democracy after three years following a meeting with a delegation of West African leaders who have threatened military intervention.