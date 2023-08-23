The Biden administration on Wednesday expanded its powers to sanction Myanmar's military jet fuel industry as it seeks to clamp down on the Junta government's ability to conduct airstrikes on its own people. File photo by EPA-EFE

According to Thailand-based watchdog Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, 4,000 people have since been killed by the coup military, and more than 24,400 others have been arrested.

Activists have continued to call on the United States and allies to tighten their financial vises on the junta and its controlled industries to cut off its access to supplies and revenue.

As the junta military has ramped up airstrikes targeting those threatening their rule, the Biden administration has taken aim at its suppliers of weaponry and jet fuel.

The expansion announced Wednesday allows the United States to target foreign individuals and entities that are involved in the importation, exportation, re-exportation, sale, supply or transport, directly or indirectly, of jet fuel in or involving Myanmar, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said in new guidance issued Wednesday.

The powers do not target those in the civilian aviation industry, it said, but those involved in such businesses in Myanmar "should exercise extreme caution" to ensure jet fuel is not ending up in the hands of military users.

Burma Campaign UK, a London-based human rights NGO that has called on nations to stop supplying jet fuel to Myanmar, applauded the expanded sanctions as putting all international companies on notice.

"Limiting aviation fuel deliveries to Burma is the one of the most effective things the U.S.A. can do to address the human rights and humanitarian crisis in Burma," Mark Farmer director of Burma Campaign UK, said in a statement, referring to Myanmar by another of its names.

"The U.S. has been playing whack-a-mole sanctioning Burmese linked companies involved in aviation fuel which then just change name or ownership. With this new determination the U.S.A. can now start sanctioning international companies and stop aviation fuel reaching Burma in the first place."

With its new powers, the Treasury identified Khin Phyu Win, 62, and Zaw Min Tun, 22, as well as three Singapore-based companies owned by Khin for sanctions on accusations of supplying jet fuel resources to the junta military.

"By expanding the use of our sanctions authority to target an additional sector critical to the military regime, we are able to further deprive the regime of the resources that enable it to oppress its citizens," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The sanctions came a day after Justice For Myanmar, which is run by a group of Myanmar activists, and 199 other such organizations sent a letter to Singapore's minister of foreign affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, calling for his county to restrict the junta's access to arms, dual-use goods, technology and funds.

Singapore has become "a major jurisdiction for spare parts, raw materials and manufacturing equipment sent to the Myanmar military," the U.N. Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar said in a May report.

According to the document, at least 138 Singapore-based firms have served as intermediaries for the Myanmar military since the coup.

"We therefore ask Singapore to adopt and implement export restrictions on Myanmar," the organizations said in the letter.

"We the undersigned CSOs strongly urge your excellency to set a precedent for the region by taking robust and tangible actions to stop Singapore businesses and financial institutions from enabling and being complicit in the Myanmar junta's ongoing atrocities."

Meanwhile, Burma Campaign UK is calling on the United States to use its new sanctioning powers against British insurance companies it says have insured aviation fuel deliveries to Myanmar.

"The determination by the U.S.A. today is a victory for the Burmese civil society and political organizations, which have been calling for sanctions on aviation fuel deliveries for almost two years," Farmaner said.

"The U.K. and EU must now follow the U.S.A. and ban U.K. and EU companies from being involved in aviation fuel deliveries to Burma. All governments must pick up the pace of sanctions implementation, cutting arms, equipment, revenue and aviation fuel supplies to the Burmese military."