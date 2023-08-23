Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 23, 2023 / 12:21 AM

PARLACEN expels Taiwan in favor of China

By Darryl Coote
The Central American Parliament on Monday decided to expel Taiwan and appoint China permanent observer status. Photo courtesy of Central American Parliament/Facebook
The Central American Parliament on Monday decided to expel Taiwan and appoint China permanent observer status. Photo courtesy of Central American Parliament/Facebook

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Central American parliamentary body has canceled Taiwan's permanent observer state status in favor of awarding the position to China, sparking outrage from Taipei and U.S. lawmakers while attracting praise from Beijing.

The Central American Parliament, which goes by the acronym PARLACEN, said in a statement that its plenary on Monday approved China's ascension via a majority of votes to Observer State of the Body following a request made by Nicaragua to expel Taiwan.

Advertisement

In its explanation, PARLACEN said the government of Nicaragua -- which is being led by the widely discredited President Daniel Ortega -- argued that Taiwan lacks recognition as a sovereign state before the United Nations and therefore its observer status "is illegitimate."

PARLACEN pointed to the Oct. 25, 1971, U.N. General Assembly vote to admit China and appoint it one of five permanent members of the Security Council.

Advertisement

Taiwan has also sought for years to achieve U.N. membership status -- an effort that has been stonewalled by China, which views the self-governing island as a wayward province that it has vowed to take back by force if necessary.

The island has also become a growing source of tension between the United States, which is actively deepening its relations with Taipei, and China, which is seeking to expand its influence in the region and across the globe.

Of PARLACEN's six-member nations, Guatemala is the only one that recognize's Taiwan as a sovereign state. Honduras had viewed Taiwan in the same light until late March when it severed ties with Taipei and recognized the "one China" policy.

In late 2021, Nicaragua allied with China over Taiwan, as did the Dominican Republic in 2018.

China refuses to maintain diplomatic relations with nations that recognize Taiwan.

According to the nonpartisan Council on Foreign Relations think tank, China has sought to grow its influence in Latin America, with its effort to isolate Taiwan being one of the reasons behind this push.

China "welcomes" its appointment of permanent observer status at the PARLACEN, which it recognizes as "the unstoppable trend of the times" of acceptance of its one China policy, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday during a press conference.

Advertisement

"China stands ready to develop friendly cooperation with the Central American Parliament on the basis of the one China principle," he said.

Taiwan, which has maintained permanent PARLACEN observer status since 1999, accused Nicaragua and other pro-China nations of disregarding its decades of contributions to the political body and Central America due to Beijing pressure.

"MOFA strongly condemns Daniel Ortega's dictatorial regime for willingly serving as a Chinese pawn, erroneously citing United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 and manipulating the false narrative of the so-called one China principle," Taipei's ministry of foreign affairs said in a strongly worded statement of rebuttal.

"This plot to deprive Taiwan of its rights and interests in the PARLACEN gravely harms the cooperation and friendship that the peoples of Taiwan and Central America have enjoyed for so many years, as well as highlighting China's relentless scheming to erode democracy in Central America and its expansionist ambitions in the region."

Nicaragua's proposal to kick Taiwan from the body had raised concerns among lawmakers in Washington, and on Tuesday, the House Foreign Affairs Committee issued a statement of condemnation against the Central American Parliament.

"The presence of the People's Republic of China and the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in PARLACEN is an affront to our shared democratic values in the Americas, and undermines the security and stability of our hemisphere," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and ranking member Jim Risch, R-Idaho, said in a joint statement.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pakistan army rescues 8, including kids, from cable car dangling 900 feet in air
World News // 16 hours ago
Pakistan army rescues 8, including kids, from cable car dangling 900 feet in air
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Pakistani military rescued six children and two adults from a disabled cable car perilously hanging 900 feet in a mountainous region of Pakistan on Tuesday as night fell.
Leaders of China, Russia, India gather for BRICS summit sans Putin
World News // 15 hours ago
Leaders of China, Russia, India gather for BRICS summit sans Putin
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The leaders of China, Russia, India and Brazil, will gather with dozens of nations in South Africa for a three-day summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin will join the conference virtually.
Caribbean island nations brace for flooding as Tropical Storm Franklin nears
World News // 1 day ago
Caribbean island nations brace for flooding as Tropical Storm Franklin nears
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The possibility of significant and life-threatening flash floods is possible for Haiti and the Dominican Republic as Tropical Storm Franklin later crosses the islands with sustained winds near 50 miles per hour.
Srettha Thavisin becomes Thai prime minster in alliance with former enemies
World News // 12 hours ago
Srettha Thavisin becomes Thai prime minster in alliance with former enemies
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Srettha Thavisin gained enough votes in Thailand's legislature Tuesday to become prime minster after months of deadlock and 15 years after a military coup ousted his political predecessor from power.
18 found dead in Greece wildfire as Spain prepares to declare disaster
World News // 14 hours ago
18 found dead in Greece wildfire as Spain prepares to declare disaster
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in northeastern Greece discovered the remains of 18 people Tuesday in a forest near the Turkish border as wildfires have devastated the region for the past four days.
Tech company Arm's IPO could be biggest of year, though competition is stiff
World News // 14 hours ago
Tech company Arm's IPO could be biggest of year, though competition is stiff
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The initial public offering of Arm, an England-based chipmaker owned by Japan's SoftBank, could be the largest of the year, though its own filing shows risks are abundant.
Microsoft restructures $69B deal to acquire Activision
World News // 14 hours ago
Microsoft restructures $69B deal to acquire Activision
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Microsoft has proposed selling cloud streaming rights for Activision Blizzard computer games to French game developer Ubisoft to address the concerns of British anti-trust regulators who have blocked a takeover.
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
World News // 16 hours ago
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The destruction of a Russian supersonic bomber more than 400 miles inside Russian territory means it is likely that some of Ukraine's drone attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from Russia.
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
World News // 17 hours ago
U.N.: Taliban defy 'general amnesty' with 800 extrajudicial killings, arrests in Afghanistan
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations accused the Taliban in Afghanistan of being involved in at least 800 extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and detention of members of its former government in a report released Tuesday.
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile
World News // 17 hours ago
Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin jailed for 8 years after return from exile
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Exiled former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to Thailand on Tuesday 15 years after fleeing corruption charges after he was ousted in a military coup.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
British intelligence: Ukraine drone strikes against Russian target likely from inside Russia
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Mark Meadows asks federal court to block his arrest in Georgia election case
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
Tenn. House adopts strict rules, no debate on gun policy in special session
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
IBM sells The Weather Channel and other digital assets after seven-year hold
Realtors: Home sales collapse, falling 16% year-over-year as rate hikes bite
Realtors: Home sales collapse, falling 16% year-over-year as rate hikes bite
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement