Advertisement
World News
Aug. 21, 2023 / 12:51 PM

Kim Jong Un inspects cruise missile test as South Korea-U.S. military drills begin

By Yonhap News Agency
1/3
A U.S. Apache helicopter flies over U.S. Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Monday as South Korea and the United States' joint annual military exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield, kicked off an 11-day run. Photo by Yonhap
A U.S. Apache helicopter flies over U.S. Army base Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on Monday as South Korea and the United States' joint annual military exercise, the Ulchi Freedom Shield, kicked off an 11-day run. Photo by Yonhap

SEOUL, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited a navy unit and inspected a cruise missile test aboard a warship, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday, as South Korea and the United States began their annual joint military drills.

Kim visited the Navy flotilla tasked with defending the east coast and watched the seamen on a patrol ship stage a launching drill of "strategic" cruise missiles, the Korean Central News Agency said, without disclosing the date of his visit.

Advertisement

"At the drill aimed to reconfirm the combat function of the ship and the feature of its missile system and make the seamen skilled at carrying out the attack mission in actual war, the ship rapidly hit target without even an error," the KCNA said in an English-language report.

South Korea and the United States kicked off the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise Monday, featuring various contingency drills, such as the computer simulation-based command post exercise, concurrent field training and Ulchi civil defense drills. The exercise will run until Aug. 31.

Advertisement

Photos carried by North Korean state media showed a missile firing from Patrol Ship No. 661, with Kim observing the scene aboard a separate vessel.

Experts said it is not certain whether the North's warship has stealth features, but the recalcitrant regime seems to have wanted to show off its naval capabilities in an apparent protest against the Seoul-Washington drills.

Kim vowed to strengthen the North's navy to make it an "all-round and powerful" service group with improved combat efficiency and modern means of surface and underwater offensive and defensive capabilities, the KCNA said.

North Korea will "put spurs to the modernization of naval weapons and equipment, including the building of powerful warships and the development of shipboard and underwater weapon systems," he said.

In response to the KCNA report, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said later that many parts of the North's announcement were "exaggerated and different from facts."

"South Korea and the U.S. detected related signs in advance and have been monitoring them in real time," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.

It added that the South Korean military will carry out an ongoing combined exercise with the United States in a "high-intensity, thorough" manner and maintain a firm readiness posture based on capabilities to respond "overwhelmingly" to any North Korean provocation.

Advertisement

Kim's inspection came amid expectations that North Korea could carry out major provocations, such as the launch of intercontinental ballistic missiles, in a bid to protest the allies' joint military drills. The North has long denounced the Seoul-Washington military exercises as a rehearsal for an invasion.

The leaders of South Korea, the United States and Japan held a trilateral summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland on Friday and agreed to cooperate closely for stronger missile defense against North Korea.

In particular, they agreed to consult one another in the event of common threats amid the security and economic challenges posed by North Korea and China.

The North's leader called for a "drastic boost" of the country's missile production capacity and war contingency preparations in an "offensive" manner during his latest visit to major munitions factories.

South Korea's spy agency told lawmakers last week that signs of the North's preparations for ICBM launches have been detected and that Pyongyang could make a second attempt to put a military spy satellite into orbit in late August or early September following its failure in late May.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ecuador votes to stop future oil drilling in Amazon's Yasuni National Park
World News // 37 minutes ago
Ecuador votes to stop future oil drilling in Amazon's Yasuni National Park
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ending a long and contentious fight, results from a weekend vote in Ecuador show the majority of those taking part voted in favor of a ban on future oil drilling in a national park in the Amazon.
Tropical Storm Franklin could bring life-threatening flooding to Haiti, Dominican Republic
World News // 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Franklin could bring life-threatening flooding to Haiti, Dominican Republic
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of the Dominican Republic and Haiti as Tropical Storm Franklin bared down Monday on the Caribbean Islands with heavy rains.
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
World News // 2 hours ago
'Zero-degree line' rises to record height as heatwave continues in Europe
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Switzerland's MeteoSuisse reported another measure of record summer heat Monday when its weather balloon climbed to a record-high 17,400 feet before reaching what it calls the zero-degree line.
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
World News // 2 hours ago
Wind-powered cargo ship starts maiden voyage amid energy transition
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Shipping firm Cargill on Monday announced the maiden voyage of a new wind-powered cargo vessel that could support a 30% cut in fuel costs and help with decarbonization efforts in the maritime shipping industry.
Bernardo Arevalo wins Guatemala election on corruption crackdown vow
World News // 3 hours ago
Bernardo Arevalo wins Guatemala election on corruption crackdown vow
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Bernardo Arevalo, a candidate of Guatemala's center-left Movimiento Semilla party running on an anti-corruption ticket, won a surprise victory in the presidential election in central America's most populous country.
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine
World News // 3 hours ago
Volodymyr Zelensky thanks Denmark for F-16s as Russia makes advances in Ukraine
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Denmark for the transfer of F-16s in an address to parliament in Copenhagen on Monday while Russian forces made advances in eastern Ukraine.
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
World News // 3 hours ago
2 U.S. service members held in Germany after fatal stabbing at carnival
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Two U.S. military service members were taken into federal custody over the weekend after a 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a confrontation between at least four people at a carnival in western Germany.
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
World News // 4 hours ago
British nurse gets life in prison without parole for death of 7 babies
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nurse Lucy Letby was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of seven babies after 10 families gave wrenching victims' impact statements.
China cuts key prime loan rate but leaves mortgage lending rate on hold
World News // 5 hours ago
China cuts key prime loan rate but leaves mortgage lending rate on hold
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- China announced a surprise split-interest rate decision, cutting the prime loan rate in a bid to stimulate the economy, but left the cost for mortgage lending unchanged.
Pakistan offers compensation to Christian homeowners after religious riot
World News // 5 hours ago
Pakistan offers compensation to Christian homeowners after religious riot
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Pakistan's government will offer financial compensation to Christians whose homes were damaged or destroyed in a religious riot last week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Calif. store owner slain while defending Pride flag; deputies kill armed suspect
Emily weakens further as it heads north in the Atlantic
Emily weakens further as it heads north in the Atlantic
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
3 dead, 6 injured in Seattle hookah lounge shooting
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Netherlands, Denmark to provide F-16s to Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement