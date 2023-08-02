Trending
Advertisement
World News
Aug. 2, 2023 / 4:47 AM

Pentagon confirms North Korea responded to message about Travis King

By Thomas Maresca
North Korea responded for the first time to requests for information about U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King, who ran across the border in the DMZ on July 18, the Pentagon said. File Photo by Thomas Maresca
North Korea responded for the first time to requests for information about U.S. Army Pvt. Travis King, who ran across the border in the DMZ on July 18, the Pentagon said. File Photo by Thomas Maresca

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- North Korea has responded to outreach regarding Travis King, the U.S. soldier who bolted across the border inside the demilitarized zone in July, the Pentagon said.

"I can confirm that the DPRK has responded to United Nations Command but I don't have any substantial progress to read out," Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

The U.S.-led United Nations Command, which controls DMZ access and military demarcation line crossings, had previously reached out to the North about King using established communication channels.

RELATED North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century

Ryder said the response was the first from North Korea and was "essentially an acknowledgment" that they had received the request for information.

King, a U.S. Army private, broke away from a tour group at the DMZ and crossed into North Korea on July 18.

The 23-year-old was scheduled to return to the United States and had been escorted to the security area of Incheon Airport earlier that day. He had served time in a correctional facility in South Korea after an altercation with locals and was expected to face additional disciplinary action when he returned home.

Advertisement

Instead of boarding his flight, however, King joined a tour of the heavily guarded Panmunjom Village in the demilitarized zone and made his dash across the border, the Pentagon said.

U.S. officials say they have no further information about King's well-being. Army counter-intelligence is conducting a joint investigation with U.S. Forces Korea about the soldier's actions, the Pentagon said in July.

"I'm absolutely foremost concerned about the welfare of our troop," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the incident. "We will remain focused on this, and this will develop in the next several days."

RELATED White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier

Read More

Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials

Latest Headlines

Rystad Energy: Big spending on oil and gas exploration has yet to pay off
World News // 16 hours ago
Rystad Energy: Big spending on oil and gas exploration has yet to pay off
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Though spending on oil and gas exploration is on pace to surpass pre-pandemic levels, Norwegian consultant group Rystad Energy said Tuesday that actual discoveries have so far been fleeting.
British government recognizes 2014 ISIS genocide against Yazidi people
World News // 16 hours ago
British government recognizes 2014 ISIS genocide against Yazidi people
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The British Government has officially acknowledged the Yazidi Genocide, which was carried out by ISIS in 2014.
'No indication' of fire as Fremantle Highway cargo ship anchors off Dutch islands
World News // 16 hours ago
'No indication' of fire as Fremantle Highway cargo ship anchors off Dutch islands
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A week after a fire disabled the auto-carrying cargo ship Fremantle Highway in the North Sea, it has been towed to a temporary location until final plans can be made for it, officials in the Netherlands said on Tuesday.
HSBC doubles net profits in second quarter, announces $2B stock buyback
World News // 18 hours ago
HSBC doubles net profits in second quarter, announces $2B stock buyback
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The British international bank HSBC said on Tuesday that its net profit more than doubled over the same period in 2022 to $18.1 billion by the end of June.
BP's second-quarter profit down sharply due to lower commodity prices
World News // 18 hours ago
BP's second-quarter profit down sharply due to lower commodity prices
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Following trends set by its U.S. peers, British energy company BP on Tuesday reported a hefty slump in second-quarter earnings as business segments buckled under a low-price scenario.
Former Australian childcare worker charged with more than 1,600 sexual abuse offenses
World News // 18 hours ago
Former Australian childcare worker charged with more than 1,600 sexual abuse offenses
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A former childcare worker in Australia was charged Tuesday in the suspected sexual abuse of 91 girls at early learning facilities across Brisbane and Sydney for more than a decade.
Britain delays plan to hold asylum seekers on barge amid 'final checks' for safety
World News // 19 hours ago
Britain delays plan to hold asylum seekers on barge amid 'final checks' for safety
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- British government plans to house asylum seekers on a barge moored on the south coast were postponed for a second time in a week Tuesday.
France begins evacuating citizens from Niger after coup
World News // 20 hours ago
France begins evacuating citizens from Niger after coup
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- France said Tuesday it was beginning to evacuate citizens from Niger in the wake of a military coup that unseated democratically-elected president Mohamed Bazoum.
Australia holds interest rate at 4.1% amid uncertain economic outlook
World News // 21 hours ago
Australia holds interest rate at 4.1% amid uncertain economic outlook
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Australia's central bank held its main cash interest rate unchanged at 4.1% Tuesday despite stubbornly high inflation, taking a wait-and-approach to its 400 basis points of rate hikes and unfolding economic prospects
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
World News // 22 hours ago
Russia says skyscraper damaged in Moscow drone raid
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Russia's Defense Ministry accused Ukraine of damaging a Moscow office tower in a drone raid early Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Driver who struck 6 migrants in N.C. Walmart parking lot turns himself in
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Day after hospitalization, New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Donald Trump indicted in conspiracy to overturn 2020 election
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Cell donor Henrietta Lacks' descendants reach settlement with biotech firm
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Missouri executes man in 2002 slaying of 6-year-old girl
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement