Advertisement
World News
July 29, 2023 / 7:37 PM

North Korea vows to 'annihilate' U.S., says country will be terminated this century

By Adam Schrader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Fatherland Liberation War (Korean War) on Thursday. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presides over a military parade celebrating the 70th anniversary of the victory in the Fatherland Liberation War (Korean War) on Thursday. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- North Korea's Foreign Ministry this week vowed that the country would "annihilate" the United States, adding that the U.S. would be terminated this century.

"Should the U.S. choose to offend our Republic, we will annihilate them by using all our military power that we have gathered so far," the North Korean diplomats said in a statement Thursday, the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice.

Advertisement

"The Korean War in the last century marked the beginning of the downfall of the U.S. Now, the 21st century would see the irrevocable termination of the U.S. The rulers of the U.S. are well advised to forget, on no account, the lessons of history."

The conflict-ending truce was reached between North Korea, China -- which had supported North Korea -- and the United States, which had supported South Korea in the war. South Korea did not agree to the armistice.

RELATED North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting

The armistice allowed for the establishment of the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea and the repatriation of prisoners of war. U.S. troops have since been staged in South Korea to help prevent another war and defend its ally in the case one begins.

Advertisement

North Korea has a long history of provoking conflict with its southern neighbor in the decades since the armistice from kidnapping and assassinations of high-profile South Koreans to hijacking South Korean airliners in 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. The reclusive nation also attacked U.S. military planes and ships through the years.

With the collapse of the Soviet Union, North Korea lost a significant contributor to its economy. Now, with the war in Ukraine and rising tensions between the East and the West, North Korea has sought to strengthen its ties with China and Russia.

RELATED Kim Jong Un views new weapons at military parade with Russian, Chinese officials

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, the Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

RELATED France and Japan hold first-ever joint air force exercises

Latest Headlines

New Hampshire woman, child kidnapped in Haiti
World News // 12 minutes ago
New Hampshire woman, child kidnapped in Haiti
July 29 (UPI) -- A woman from New Hampshire and her child were kidnapped Thursday in Hati, according to a Christian humanitarian aid group.
Polish government accuses Wagner of approaching border region
World News // 3 hours ago
Polish government accuses Wagner of approaching border region
July 29 (UPI) -- The Polish government on Saturday accused the Wagner mercenary group of moving fighters towards the Suwalki Gap that separates Poland from the Russian Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad.
U.S. cargo faces further delays as Vancouver port workers reject labor deal
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. cargo faces further delays as Vancouver port workers reject labor deal
July 29 (UPI) -- Fresh doubts hung over North America's overseas trade on Saturday after workers at the largest port in Canada on rejected a proposed labor deal.
India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
World News // 6 hours ago
India says it now hosts almost 75% of global wild tiger population
July 29 (UPI) -- The population of tigers in India has increased by 6% each year between 2018 and 2022 and the country now hosts three-quarters of the world's total, the government said Saturday on International Tiger Day.
European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup
World News // 6 hours ago
European Union suspends aid to Niger following coup
July 29 (UPI) -- The European Union will stop sending humanitarian and other aid to Niger after a coup in the West African country earlier in the week, the European officials confirmed Saturday.
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
World News // 7 hours ago
North Korea, China reaffirm military ties in top-level Pyongyang meeting
July 29 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and top Chinese officials have reaffirmed the close military ties between the two communist nations, official media reported Saturday
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
World News // 7 hours ago
4 crew members missing after Australian Army helicopter crashes into Pacific
July 29 (UPI) -- Four Australian military crew members are feared dead Saturday after their helicopter came down in the Pacific Ocean during night drills.
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
World News // 10 hours ago
2 children among 9 injured in Russian missile strike on Dnipro high-rise
July 29 (UPI) -- Two teenage children were among the nine people injured during a Russian missile attack on a high-rise residential building in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the region's administrator said Saturday.
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
World News // 1 day ago
More than 400,000 evacuate as Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China
July 28 (UPI) -- Super Typhoon Doksuri came ashore in southeast China Friday with winds of 112 mph and heavy rain forcing the evacuation of 416,000 people while closing businesses, schools and factories.
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
World News // 1 day ago
Ben Bernanke to lead review of Bank of England's financial forecasting
July 28 (UPI) -- Former chair of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke will lead a review of the Bank of England's forecasting and related processes, the institution announced on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
Biden administration proposes new vehicle fuel efficiency targets
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
5 injured, 2 critically wounded in shooting at Seattle outreach event
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Trump and DeSantis headline Iowa GOP's Lincoln Dinner
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
Supreme Court temporarily reinstates U.S. 'ghost gun' regulations
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
President Joe Biden publicly acknowledges 4-year-old granddaughter for first time
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement