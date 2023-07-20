Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 20, 2023 / 7:20 PM

White House says it has reached out to North Korea in effort to bring home U.S. soldier

By Adam Schrader
A South Korean post is seen at Imjingak Park near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, on Thursday. An active U.S. service member has willfully crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea without authorization. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE
A South Korean post is seen at Imjingak Park near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, Gyeonggi-do Province, South Korea, on Thursday. An active U.S. service member has willfully crossed the inter-Korean border into North Korea without authorization. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

July 20 (UPI) -- The White House has reached out to North Korea to bring home the U.S. soldier who was seen bolting across the military demarcation line Tuesday, as details began to emerge about the possible defector.

Olivia Dalton, the principal deputy press secretary, said during a press gaggle onboard Air Force One that White House officials remain in close contact with Defense Department, State Department and the United Nations -- as well as officials in Sweden and South Korea.

Advertisement

"I can tell you: This morning, we've now reached out through multiple channels to the [Korean People's Army] to try to ascertain that information and get to -- get closer to an answer," she said. "We're still looking for more information about what has exactly occurred here at the moment."

Dalton added that the goal of the United States is to find him and get him home as quickly as possible.

RELATED North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea

The U.S. Army has confirmed that 23-year-old Travis T. King joined the military in January 2021 and went on to become a cavalry scout assigned to First Brigade Combat Team, First Armored Division. He held the rank of private second class.

Advertisement

King had been held in South Korea on assault charges and was released on July 10, the CBC reported. Legal documents obtained by NBC News show he caused hundreds of dollars in damage to a police car and shouted profanities about Koreans and the Korean army.

He was being sent home Monday to Fort Bliss in Texas, where he likely would have been discharged from service and faced additional military disciplinary actions. He had been dropped off at the airport and escorted as far as customs but ultimately left the airport instead of getting on his plane home.

RELATED U.S. soldier believed to be detained in North Korea after crossing DMZ

Christine Wormuth, the U.S. Secretary of the Army, said Wednesday while speaking at the Aspen Security Forum that she is not sure whether she would consider King as having gone AWOL or is a deserter.

"He was going to come back to the United States and face the consequences in the Army," she said. "I'm sure that he was grappling with that. We obviously don't know exactly what was in his mind."

Wormuth added, "I worry about how they may treat him, so want to get him back."

RELATED U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine arrives in South Korea for first time in decades

Latest Headlines

House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House 'weaponization' hearing: Bickering, barbs and RFK Jr.
July 20 (UPI) -- Democrats and Republicans did not hold back from talking over each other and trading jabs during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the weaponization of the federal government on Thursday.
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
With Don Jr. and chants of 'USA,' so-called 'patriotic' marketplace joins NYSE
July 20 (UPI) -- The company behind the so-called "patriotic" marketplace PublicSq made its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. Donald Trump Jr., son of the ex-president and an investor, helped mark event.
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden visits Philly Shipyard, touts creation of 'American' construction projects
July 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will visit a Philadelphia shipyard Thursday to announce construction of a new offshore wind vessel as part of the administration's continued push on manufacturing and clean energy.
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Along party lines, Senate committee approves ethics code for Supreme Court
July 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday approved a bill that would create an ethical code of conduct for the Supreme Court. The vote was 11-10 along party lines.
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Legacy admissions face renewed scrutiny after Supreme Court affirmative action ruling
July 20 (UPI) -- Legacy admissions have come under increased scrutiny with the Supreme Court's decision to end affirmative action prompting universities to take a closer look at their admissions policies.
Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fiat Chrysler engineer pleads guilty in using device to violate Clean Air Act
July 20 (UPI) -- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executive Emanuele Palma, pleaded guilty Thursday in a felony conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act. Palma and others used emissions on Jeeps and Ram trucks.
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oklahoma executes inmate as Alabama prepares to do same later today
July 20 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed Death Row inmate Jemaine Cannon Thursday as Alabama prepares to execute James Barber.
Federal Reserve starts new instant payment system
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal Reserve starts new instant payment system
July 20 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve said Thursday that its new system for instant payments to financial institutions has gone live.
House passes bill to renew FAA aviation and safety programs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House passes bill to renew FAA aviation and safety programs
July 20 (UPI) -- The House Thursday passed the bipartisan Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill 351-69. It renews FAA aviation safety and infrastructure programs for five years.
U.S. first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest total since May
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. first-time unemployment claims fall to lowest total since May
July 20 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for initial unemployment claims last week dropped to its lowest total since mid-May, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Calif. school district fined $1.5M for failing to adopt new curriculum
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Single California ticket wins Powerball's $1.08B jackpot
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Religious liberty group to fight defense bill provision citing troops' free speech
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Thai government urges calm amid anger over blocked prime minister bid
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
Second IRS whistleblower identified at House hearing on Hunter Biden probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement